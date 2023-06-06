Shop
The capital city of the Amazonas province, Leticia is the largest settlement for hundreds of miles and yet still looks and feels very much like the small town it is. Located on the Amazon River where Colombia, Brazil and Peru meet, Leticia is some 500 miles (800km) from the nearest Colombian highway. It's a bustling town abuzz with fleets of motorcycles, with a few minor sights to entertain you for a day or two.
Leticia
This 29-hectare reserve works as a center for environmental education and makes for a great place to get to know something of the plants, trees and…
Leticia
This little museum has a small but thorough collection of indigenous artifacts. Learn about malocas (ancestral longhouses) and chagras (indigenous…
Leticia
A visit to Leticia's central square, which is filled with some fairly bizarre civic art and sculpture, is best made just before sunset when you can…
Leticia
Come here to observe fishmongers selling local gamitana and pirarucú fish, buy fresh fruit and veggies and browse a limited selection of local handicrafts…
