This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an hour's boat ride from Leticia. You're in the high forest here, with fantastic opportunities for hikes, bird-watching, canoe trips and visits to local communities. Accommodation is simple but comfortable, with activities laid on. Book through Amazon Jungle Trips in Leticia.