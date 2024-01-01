Located in the Alcaldía (town hall building), this mini museum has a small display of artifacts from the region’s indigenous populations.
Casa Museo Etnocultural
Puerto Nariño
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
4.85 MILES
Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…
Parque Nacional Natural Amacayacu
14.23 MILES
Sprawling across almost 3000 sq km, PNN Amacayacu is an ideal spot from which to observe the Amazonian rainforest up close, with extraordinary…
4.56 MILES
Zacambú is one of the closest reserves to Leticia, about 70km away by boat. Its lodge is on Laguna Zacambú, just off Río Yavarí, on the Peruvian side of…
17.76 MILES
This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an…
Centro de Interpretación Natütama
0.19 MILES
The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…
0.21 MILES
For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…
Nearby Puerto Nariño attractions
1. Centro de Interpretación Natütama
0.19 MILES
The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…
0.21 MILES
For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…
4.56 MILES
Zacambú is one of the closest reserves to Leticia, about 70km away by boat. Its lodge is on Laguna Zacambú, just off Río Yavarí, on the Peruvian side of…
4.85 MILES
Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…
5. Parque Nacional Natural Amacayacu
14.23 MILES
Sprawling across almost 3000 sq km, PNN Amacayacu is an ideal spot from which to observe the Amazonian rainforest up close, with extraordinary…
6. Nature Reserve Tupana Arü Ü
17.76 MILES
This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an…