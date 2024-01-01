Casa Museo Etnocultural

Puerto Nariño

Located in the Alcaldía (town hall building), this mini museum has a small display of artifacts from the region’s indigenous populations.

Nearby Puerto Nariño attractions

1. Centro de Interpretación Natütama

0.19 MILES

The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…

2. Mirador Nai-pata

0.21 MILES

For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…

3. Reserva Natural Zacambú

4.56 MILES

Zacambú is one of the closest reserves to Leticia, about 70km away by boat. Its lodge is on Laguna Zacambú, just off Río Yavarí, on the Peruvian side of…

4. Lago Tarapoto

4.85 MILES

Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…

5. Parque Nacional Natural Amacayacu

14.23 MILES

Sprawling across almost 3000 sq km, PNN Amacayacu is an ideal spot from which to observe the Amazonian rainforest up close, with extraordinary…

6. Nature Reserve Tupana Arü Ü

17.76 MILES

This nature reserve is deep in the rainforest, a 3km hike from the hamlet of La Libertad on the banks of the Amazon, where you'll be dropped off after an…