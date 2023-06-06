Puerto Nariño

View of the rainforest near Puerto Narino at Amazonas river in Colombia from an excursion boat

The Amazonian village of Puerto Nariño, 47 miles (75km) upriver from Leticia, is an inspiring example of human coexistence with nature. Here, cars are banned (the only two vehicles are an ambulance and a truck for collecting recyclables), rainwater is pooled in cisterns for washing and gardening, and electricity comes from the town's fuel-efficient generator, which runs only until midnight. Every morning, citizen brigades fan out to tidy up the town's landscaped sidewalks, and Puerto Nariño's ambitious recycling and organic-waste management programs would put most world cities to shame.

  Lago Tarapoto

    Lago Tarapoto

    Puerto Nariño

    Lago Tarapoto, 10km west of Puerto Nariño, is a beautiful jungle lake fed by the Río Amazonas, and is home to pink dolphins, a tiny population of manatees…

  Centro de Interpretación Natütama

    Centro de Interpretación Natütama

    Puerto Nariño

    The Centro de Interpretación Natütama has a fascinating museum with nearly 100 life-sized wood carvings of Amazonian flora and fauna and videos showcasing…

  Mirador Nai-pata

    Mirador Nai-pata

    Puerto Nariño

    For a bird’s-eye view of the village and the surrounding jungle and Amazon, climb this impressive wooden tower ('nai-pata' means 'treehouse' in the Ticuna…

  Casa Museo Etnocultural

    Casa Museo Etnocultural

    Puerto Nariño

    Located in the Alcaldía (town hall building), this mini museum has a small display of artifacts from the region’s indigenous populations.

