Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / WILLIAM RG
Cartagena de Indias is the undisputed queen of the Caribbean coast, a historic city of superbly preserved beauty lying within 13km of centuries-old stone walls.
Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas
Cartagena
The greatest fortress ever built by the Spaniards in any of their colonies, the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas still dominates an entire section of…
Cartagena
Cartagena's old city is its principal attraction, particularly the inner walled town, consisting of the historical districts of El Centro and San Diego…
Cartagena
The Palace of the Inquisition may today be one of the finest buildings in the city, but in the past it housed the notoriously grisly Inquisition, whose…
Convento & Iglesia de San Pedro Claver
Cartagena
Founded by Jesuits in the first half of the 17th century as Convento San Ignacio de Loyola, this convent later changed its name to honor Spanish-born monk…
Cartagena
On a 150m-high hill, the highest point in Cartagena, stands this convent. The views from here are outstanding and stretch all over the city. The convent's…
Cartagena
Reputedly the oldest church in the city, Santo Domingo was built in 1539 in Plaza de los Coches, but the original building succumbed to fire and the…
Cartagena
Work on Cartagena’s cathedral began in 1575, but in 1586, while still under construction, it was partly destroyed by the cannons of Francis Drake. The…
Cartagena
The Old Town is surrounded by Las Murallas, the thick walls built to protect it. Construction was begun toward the end of the 16th century after the…
Best Things to Do
Discover some of the top attractions, beaches, restaurants, and hidden gems in Cartagena, Colombia’s historic walled city.Read article
Transportation
Explore Cartagena effortlessly and safely with this guide to your transportation options, including buses, taxis, Uber and your own two feet.Read article
Free Things to Do
These free and inexpensive things to do in Cartagena, Colombia, will unlock the culture and history of this touristy city without breaking the bank.Read article
Day Trips
Learn about the history and culture of the region and see incredible natural landscapes on these day trips from Cartagena, Colombia.Read article
Nov 15, 2024 • 11 min read
Nov 14, 2024 • 8 min read
Oct 30, 2024 • 9 min read
Aug 29, 2022 • 6 min read
Jul 29, 2019 • 5 min read
Jun 28, 2019 • 5 min read
May 23, 2019 • 5 min read
Jan 16, 2019 • 4 min read
Get to the heart of Cartagena with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
South America $29.99
Colombia $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide