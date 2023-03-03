Cartagena

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cartagena de Indias/Colombia, 01/26/2020: The souvenir sale street in the corner of colonial walled city; Shutterstock ID 1758866150; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: Destination Page 1758866150

Shutterstock / WILLIAM RG

Overview

Cartagena de Indias is the undisputed queen of the Caribbean coast, a historic city of superbly preserved beauty lying within 13km of centuries-old stone walls.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas

    Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas

    Cartagena

    The greatest fortress ever built by the Spaniards in any of their colonies, the Castillo de San Felipe de Barajas still dominates an entire section of…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Cartagena

    Cartagena's old city is its principal attraction, particularly the inner walled town, consisting of the historical districts of El Centro and San Diego…

  • Palace of the Inquisition. detail

    Palacio de la Inquisición

    Cartagena

    The Palace of the Inquisition may today be one of the finest buildings in the city, but in the past it housed the notoriously grisly Inquisition, whose…

  • Interior of Dome at the Convento de San Pedro Claver, Cartagena, Colombia

    Convento & Iglesia de San Pedro Claver

    Cartagena

    Founded by Jesuits in the first half of the 17th century as Convento San Ignacio de Loyola, this convent later changed its name to honor Spanish-born monk…

  • Cartagena, Convent of Santa Cruz de la Popa, Convento de Santa Cruz de la Popa, located at the lookout that provides scenic panoramic views of Cartagena.

    Convento de la Popa

    Cartagena

    On a 150m-high hill, the highest point in Cartagena, stands this convent. The views from here are outstanding and stretch all over the city. The convent's…

  • Iglesia De Santo Domingo

    Iglesia de Santo Domingo

    Cartagena

    Reputedly the oldest church in the city, Santo Domingo was built in 1539 in Plaza de los Coches, but the original building succumbed to fire and the…

  • Cathedral Santa Catalina de la Alejandria, Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia

    Catedral

    Cartagena

    Work on Cartagena’s cathedral began in 1575, but in 1586, while still under construction, it was partly destroyed by the cannons of Francis Drake. The…

  • Las Murallas

    Las Murallas

    Cartagena

    The Old Town is surrounded by Las Murallas, the thick walls built to protect it. Construction was begun toward the end of the 16th century after the…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Discover some of the top attractions, beaches, restaurants, and hidden gems in Cartagena, Colombia’s historic walled city.

Read article

Transportation

Explore Cartagena effortlessly and safely with this guide to your transportation options, including buses, taxis, Uber and your own two feet.

Read article

Free Things to Do

These free and inexpensive things to do in Cartagena, Colombia, will unlock the culture and history of this touristy city without breaking the bank.

Read article

Day Trips

Learn about the history and culture of the region and see incredible natural landscapes on these day trips from Cartagena, Colombia.

Read article

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cartagena

Cartagena, Colombia - 22 March 2023: Graffiti mural of a bird on a house on Holy Trinity square (Plaza Trinidad) in the Getsemani neighborhood of Cartagena, Colombia., License Type: media, Download Time: 2024-11-18T14:51:44.000Z, User: tasminwaby56, Editorial: true, purchase_order: 65050 - Digital Destinations and Articles, job: Online Editorial, client: Cartagena Best TTD, other: Tasmin Waby

Activities

The 12 best things to do in Cartagena

Nov 21, 2024 • 12 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cartagena with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cartagena