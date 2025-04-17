Considered one of the world’s megadiverse countries, Colombia is admired for its abundance of wildlife and dramatic natural landscapes, which range from the rainforests of the Amazon and soft sands of the Caribbean coast to the high-altitude plains and peaks of Parque Nacional Natural El Cocuy.

However, while some of Colombia's major attractions rest on its natural resources, that doesn’t mean this South American nation hasn’t embraced technology. Like countries across the region, Colombia and its people are keen to stay connected, so you shouldn’t be concerned about your ability to find internet access during a visit there.

Wi-fi, mobile networks and eSIMs like those from Saily can all provide easy connectivity. So after you decide when to go, your budget and how to get around, also make sure to stay connected during your trip to Colombia with these tips.

Will my phone work in Colombia?

It’s possible to make calls and connect to the internet in most parts of Colombia using your domestic phone plan, but roaming charges can hit extortionate levels — upward of US$2.05 per megabyte on a Verizon plan — meaning it’s rarely the most economical choice.

Advertisement

Many providers offer international cell plans:

AT&T has one specifically for Latin America, which starts from US$75.99 per month but is only available if you’re on an unlimited premium plan.

Verizon does unlimited data, calls and texts for US$12 daily with its TravelPass and has an international monthly plan, featuring unlimited data, texts and 250 minutes of international calling for US$100.

For existing T-Mobile customers, Go5G plans and a handful of others include 5 gigabytes of high-speed data abroad; for those on other plans, it offers international passes.

While these plans are more affordable than roaming changes, local SIMs and eSIMs often offer better rates.

It can be hard to visualize how much data you’ll need, so bear in mind that a gigabyte should allow for an hour of streaming a show, several hours of casual scrolling or much longer for light usage, such as just checking email.

It is possible to pick up 5G in large cities like Cali in Colombia. Getty Images

What mobile networks are available in Colombia?

Cell coverage is excellent in Colombia, and four companies dominate: Claro, Movistar, Tigo and WOM. Claro has the widest geographical coverage and the fastest download speeds, thanks to its extensive 4G and 5G network. For data, WOM is the most sluggish, and Movistar has poor coverage beyond urban areas.

Theoretically, it’s possible to pick up 5G in Colombia; in practice, coverage is spotty outside of cities such as Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla, Cali and Cartagena. You’re more likely to find 4G+ and 4G in smaller cities and towns across the country, and even along major highways. If you’re hiking in national parks, it’s doubtful you’ll have service, so consider contracting a local guide to help you stay safe.

How can I get a local SIM card?

Prepaid SIM chips cost from just US$1 and are easy to pick up, including at international airports in Bogotá, Medellín and Cartagena. To register your SIM legally, you should visit the cell company’s official store and present your passport. However, grocery and convenience stores across Colombia stock SIMs, and you can connect without registering – just be aware that you could have your cell blocked if you use the SIM for longer than 20 or 30 days.

Another benefit of registering your SIM is that the staff can help troubleshoot any connectivity issues, which is handy given that instructions are exclusively in Spanish. To add credit, head to pharmacies or other shops displaying a sign for “recarga para celulares” in the window.

Is eSIM available in Colombia and how does it work?

eSIMs offer a few advantages to a physical SIM:

It can be bought anywhere, even before you leave home, so you have access as soon as you land.

There's no passport, fingerprint or address required.

You don't need to remove your current SIM.

You can use several carriers and phone numbers at once.

If you run out of data, it's easy to add more.

They're available on some smartphones, tablets and watches.

Advertisement

Multiple companies have eSIMs for Colombia, and this type of SIM can save you plenty of hassle, like the infamously sluggish speed of Colombian customer service. You'll keep your own phone number too. However, you’re unable to select which local carrier to use, and some run on Movistar’s network, which can have connection issues outside of big cities.

If you plan to visit multiple countries in the same region, eSIMs are also handy, since you won’t need to purchase an additional local SIM if you pop over the border to Ecuador during your trip. Several companies offer eSIMs, and we recommend Saily as our eSIM partner.

Use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan. Rates start at $6.64 USD for 1GB for 7 days and range to $43.69 USD for 10GB for 30 days.

In popular digital nomad hubs, internet speeds are often fast, but adjust your expectations in rural areas of Colombia. rawiwano/Shutterstock

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Colombia?

Most restaurants, hotels, short-term rentals and cafes within major cities have free internet. Cities such as Medellín, Cartagena and Bogotá are popular digital nomad hubs, so expect internet speeds to be fittingly fast. In rural destinations, you’ll need to manage your expectations; many accommodations won’t have fast internet, if any at all.

Public areas, including shopping malls and bus stations, typically have open wi-fi networks. These can be risky, as hackers may be able to access your information. A good alternative is an eSIM like Saily, which automatically blocks potentially malicious or phishing websites that could steal your data.

Most airports in Colombia have some form of wi-fi connection. However, due to the number of users, speeds can become frustratingly slow or the connection can drop entirely, so don’t rely on being able to scroll social media from the moment you land. Some also only allow free access for up to 30 minutes.

Bad weather can affect mobile connectivity in Colombia. nuedesign/Shutterstock

How fast and reliable is the internet?

According to Speedtest, Colombia ranks 94th in the world for mobile download speed (an average of 31.24 mbps) and a speedy 34th for broadband download speed (an average of 166.90 mbps). However, this varies wildly across the country, with Medellín offering the fastest mobile internet speeds — which explains why it’s such a hot digital nomad destination.

One of the biggest connectivity roadblocks you’ll meet is poor weather. Heavy rain or storms can cause wi-fi connections to drop out, particularly in remote areas, so don’t bank on having internet if there’s poor weather on the horizon, or preempt the issue by purchasing a local SIM or eSIM.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

Like most countries in South America, Colombia doesn’t have any government censorship of sites or social media platforms. VPNs are legal in Colombia and can be a wise choice if you’re using public wi-fi networks and don’t want to risk your data being stolen by hackers.

Fast internet speeds make it easier to navigate around popular destinations like Cartagena with a smartphone. WILLIAM RG/Shutterstock

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

Popular destinations in Colombia such as Cartagena, Bogotá, Cali and Medellín have fast internet speeds and plenty of hotels and restaurants with free wi-fi for guests. If you’re planning on road-tripping in remote parts of the countryside such as coffee country or San Gil, you’ll still find wi-fi, but beyond these places, you’ll want a SIM.

Some remote destinations such as Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona and Caño Cristales are black spots for mobile reception, so prepare to lean into an enforced digital detox.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

None of Colombia’s cell providers have English-language websites, and you’ll struggle to find English-speaking customer support. If you’re facing issues getting connected, ask someone at your hotel to walk you through your call provider’s Spanish-language app to diagnose connectivity issues.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Colombia?

The most expensive option is using your domestic plan, which starts from US$12 per day if you’re with AT&T or Verizon. For longer-term traveling, the latter charges US$100 per month for unlimited data, texts and 250 minutes of international calling.

A more affordable choice is using a local SIM. Prepaid SIM plans start from US$2.50 for seven days (10 gigabytes of data and unlimited national texting and calls).

Travel SIMS like Saily are a convenient alternative and can cost from US$6.64 for 1 gigabyte for seven days through US$43.69 for a 30-day plan with 10 gigabytes.

There are no wi-fi passes in Colombia, as you’ll find free wi-fi in pretty much all accommodations and many restaurants, cafes and bars too.

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

Like the USA, Colombia uses type B power outlets. However, it also has type A sockets, so bring an adapter in case you find yourself in a room with only the latter. The standard voltage is 110V — more or less what your devices use at home — so buying a converter is unnecessary.

Cell phone theft in public places is a real issue in Colombia. Drive-by thieves on mopeds snatch phones from unsuspecting pedestrians waiting at stoplights, and it’s not uncommon for phones to be swiped from restaurant tables. Avoid using your phone on the street or duck into a doorway or shop if you want to check directions, and never leave your phone on the table when eating at a restaurant.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

To contact the police or fire department, or call an ambulance, dial 123. English isn’t well spoken, so it’s helpful to know key phrases.

No hablo español : I don't speak Spanish.

Necesito hablar con alguien que hable inglés: I need to speak to someone who speaks English.

The ubiquitous ride-hailing app Uber is the safest to use in Colombia. You’ll generally find the service in all cities and some towns. Food delivery app Rappi is widely used in Colombia.

This article was produced by Lonely Planet as part of our partnership with Saily. Lonely Planet's advice and opinions are solely our own.