City Sightseeing Cartagena Hop-On Hop-Off Tour

Explore this incredible city to discover both its modernity and history. From beautiful architecture to striking monuments, there are plenty of inspiring sightseeing opportunities on this City Sightseeing Cartagena hop-on hop-off bus tour! Hop on to the tour at The Bodeguita Pier and admire the beautiful views of the coast from the get go! Sit back and relax as the tour continues to one of the city’s oldest forts, the Pastelillo, which was built in the 16th century as a defensive post. Another important landmark to follow is the San Felipe Fortress, from the open-top deck on the bus, passengers will have great views of this striking castle, which is a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of the most dominating structures in Cartagena and passengers can learn all about its extensive background from the bus’ audio commentary! Continue exploring the city’s history at the Rafael Nunez Museum, previously the home of the former president, which today details the life of the Colombian president and also includes wonderful displays, including the desk where the constitution of Colombia was signed! Next up is the Walled City of Cartagena, a widely popular tourist attraction, built hundreds of years ago to prevent pirates from entering the city! Take a break from the countless historic attractions and enjoy a couple of games at the RIO Casino, or hop-off at the Castillo Grande Bay where you’ll find plenty of eateries and bars where you can also admire the beautiful sea views! With your 48-hour ticket, you can remain on the bus for the entire loop (90 minutes) as you listen to the informative audio commentary, or, you can hop on and off at any of the 10 stops around the city to explore Cartagena’s famous fortress walls and historical, brightly coloured buildings! Tour Stops The Bodeguita Pier/Convention Centre San Sebastian del Pastelillo San Felipe Fortress Rafael Nuñez Museum Boquetillo San Francisco San Martin Avenue/Casino Rio Caribe Hotel Hilton Hotel Castillo Grande Bay