La Guajira Peninsula

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Where the ocean meets the desert

Getty Images/Moment Open

Overview

The Guajira Peninsula, the vast swath of sea and sand that is Colombia's northernmost point, is home to the indigenous Wayuu people, who historically repelled invaders – including English pirates, Dutch smugglers and Spanish pearl hunters – for centuries. The Wayuu's complex and autonomous political and economic structures meant they were ready to mount a staunch defense of their lands – on horseback and with firearms.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Playa Taroa

    Playa Taroa

    La Guajira Peninsula

    This exceptional and extremely remote beach at the very northern tip of the South American continent is La Guajira's highlight. Massive sand dunes drop…

  • Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos

    Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos

    Riohacha

    Pink flamingos inhabit this tranquil, 700-hectare nature preserve in great numbers: up to 10,000 in the wet season (usually September through December)…

  • Ojo de Agua

    Ojo de Agua

    La Guajira Peninsula

    This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a…

  • Pilón de Azúcar

    Pilón de Azúcar

    La Guajira Peninsula

    Pilón de Azúcar looms over the eponymous beach and provides the area's most telescopic viewpoint, with the whole of Alta Guajira displayed before you and…

  • Playa del Pilón

    Playa del Pilón

    La Guajira Peninsula

    Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky…

  • El Faro

    El Faro

    La Guajira Peninsula

    Wayuu and tourists alike head to El Faro, a small lighthouse at the edge of a rocky promontory, for stiff winds and tangerine sunsets. The view is…

  • Bahía Hondita

    Bahía Hondita

    La Guajira Peninsula

    This gorgeous bay has several islands, to which boat trips are often made on tours. A large colony of flamingos also calls the shallow waters of this…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from La Guajira Peninsula

Filter by interest:

176616416 Hammock; Horizontal; Colombia; La Guajira; Travel Destinations; Idyllic; Blue; Water; Columbia; Coastline; Outdoors; Yellow; Sun; Sand; Multi Colored; Sea; Tropical Climate; Beach; Photography; Scenics - Nature; Sunset; Relaxation; No People; Cabo de la Vela; Orange; Sky; Orange Color; Hammocks on a beach at sunset.

Wildlife & Nature

Exploring Punta Gallinas, Colombia's untouched Caribbean desert

Mar 10, 2020 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of La Guajira Peninsula with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

La Guajira Peninsula and beyond

Beyond La Guajira Peninsula