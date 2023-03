Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky cliffs. Spectacular at any time of day, the colors are especially impressive at sunrise and sunset. In the wet season add lush desert flora to the mix and the whole scene is rather cinematic.

Wayuu people sell drinks and hire hammocks from open-sided huts at the edge of the car park overlooking the beach.