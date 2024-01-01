El Faro

La Guajira Peninsula

LoginSave

Wayuu and tourists alike head to El Faro, a small lighthouse at the edge of a rocky promontory, for stiff winds and tangerine sunsets. The view is stunning. It's a 3.5km walk from town, or you can wrangle a ride with a local for COP$30,000 or so round trip. Take plenty of water, insect repellent and a hat.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Pilón de Azúcar

    Pilón de Azúcar

    3.23 MILES

    Pilón de Azúcar looms over the eponymous beach and provides the area's most telescopic viewpoint, with the whole of Alta Guajira displayed before you and…

  • Playa del Pilón

    Playa del Pilón

    3.04 MILES

    Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky…

  • Ojo de Agua

    Ojo de Agua

    0.39 MILES

    This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a…

View more attractions

Nearby La Guajira Peninsula attractions

1. Ojo de Agua

0.39 MILES

This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a…

2. Playa del Pilón

3.04 MILES

Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky…

3. Pilón de Azúcar

3.23 MILES

Pilón de Azúcar looms over the eponymous beach and provides the area's most telescopic viewpoint, with the whole of Alta Guajira displayed before you and…