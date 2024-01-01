Wayuu and tourists alike head to El Faro, a small lighthouse at the edge of a rocky promontory, for stiff winds and tangerine sunsets. The view is stunning. It's a 3.5km walk from town, or you can wrangle a ride with a local for COP$30,000 or so round trip. Take plenty of water, insect repellent and a hat.
El Faro
La Guajira Peninsula
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
3.23 MILES
Pilón de Azúcar looms over the eponymous beach and provides the area's most telescopic viewpoint, with the whole of Alta Guajira displayed before you and…
3.04 MILES
Playa del Pilón, far and away the most beautiful beach in Cabo, is a vivid orange-sand beach lapped by surprisingly cool waters and framed by low, rocky…
0.39 MILES
This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a…
