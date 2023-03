This remote-feeling and craggily beautiful crescent-shaped dark-sand beach is bound by 5m-high cliffs where iguanas roam. The beach gets its name from a small freshwater pool that was discovered here, a deeply sacred site for Wayuu. It's less popular than other beaches in the area and has no facilities but enjoys a far wilder feel, with pelicans diving for fish offshore. El Faro lighthouse is a short walk away.

A small kiosk in the car park sell drinks.