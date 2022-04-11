Overview

Riohacha, traditionally the end of the line, is the gateway to the northern, semiarid desert region of La Guajira. As tourism in the peninsula has developed in recent years, Riohacha has become an unlikely traveler hub of sorts and you may find yourself spending the night here on the way to or from more isolated and beautiful parts of Colombia. There's a 3mi-long beach strewn with palm trees, and the long pier, constructed in 1937, makes for a lovely evening stroll. Despite Riohacha's oppressive daytime heat, there's generally a cool breeze coming in off the Caribbean, and the town is friendly and welcoming.