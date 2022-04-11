Shop
Riohacha, traditionally the end of the line, is the gateway to the northern, semiarid desert region of La Guajira. As tourism in the peninsula has developed in recent years, Riohacha has become an unlikely traveler hub of sorts and you may find yourself spending the night here on the way to or from more isolated and beautiful parts of Colombia. There's a 3mi-long beach strewn with palm trees, and the long pier, constructed in 1937, makes for a lovely evening stroll. Despite Riohacha's oppressive daytime heat, there's generally a cool breeze coming in off the Caribbean, and the town is friendly and welcoming.
Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos
Pink flamingos inhabit this tranquil, 700-hectare nature preserve in great numbers: up to 10,000 in the wet season (usually September through December)…
This large public square in the center of town has benches and some much needed shade.
The boardwalk along the seafront and beach is a popular place for an evening stroll.
Built in 1937, this impressive wooden pier is lovely for a stroll late in the day.
Catedral de Nuestra Señora de los Remedios
The main church of Riohacha, completed in 1852, sits on its main square.
