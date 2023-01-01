Santuario de Fauna y Flora Los Flamencos

Pink flamingos inhabit this tranquil, 700-hectare nature preserve in great numbers: up to 10,000 in the wet season (usually September through December). Groups of up to 2000 birds can usually be seen in one of the park's four lagoons. If you want to see the flamingos you'll need to take a canoe trip (COP$30,000 for one to three people; COP$15,000 per extra person). The reserve is in the town of Camarones, 25km from Riohacha.

Skippers usually know where the flocks are hanging out, but they won't take you if they're beyond a reasonable distance.