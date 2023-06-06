Minca

A peaceful, quiet, little and the unique church of a far away town in Colombia named Minca.

Perched almost 1000ft (600m) high up in the Sierra Nevada above Santa Marta, Minca is a small mountain village famous for its organic coffee, incredibly varied birdlife and – perhaps more importantly – much cooler temperatures than on the hot coast below. The town, which until a few years ago could only be reached via a dirt road, is delightful, surrounded by thick cloud forest and soaring mountain peaks. Despite being recognized by Unesco as a biosphere reserve since 1980, it's only in the last few years that Minca has grown as a traveler destination, with a slew of new hostels and hotels.

  • Finca La Victoria

    Finca La Victoria

    Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…

  • Pozo Azul

    Pozo Azul

    This fun natural pool and small waterfall is a popular sight for locals and tourists alike, though it can get very full on weekends and during high season…

  • Cascada de Marinka

    Cascada de Marinka

    This lovely spot is a 1½ hour walk from Minca – or a 10-minute moto-taxi ride (COP$9000) – and is a surprisingly impressive set of two waterfalls, with…

  • Finca La Candelaria

    Finca La Candelaria

    This small coffee, cacao and fruit farm is a family-run, organic business that visitors are welcome to tour to see the various stages of growth, harvest…

Visa Sold Out Summer Colombia

Camping

Return to nature in the magical hills of the Sierra Nevada, Colombia

Aug 8, 2022 • 5 min read

