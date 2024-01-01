Pozo Azul

Minca

This fun natural pool and small waterfall is a popular sight for locals and tourists alike, though it can get very full on weekends and during high season. It's a 30-minute walk from town: simply continue straight on and follow the road once you've crossed the yellow bridge in the middle of Minca. A moto-taxi costs COP$7000.

Nearby Minca attractions

1. Finca La Candelaria

0.65 MILES

This small coffee, cacao and fruit farm is a family-run, organic business that visitors are welcome to tour to see the various stages of growth, harvest…

2. Finca La Victoria

1.89 MILES

Founded in the late 19th century, this family-run coffee plantation offers interesting 40-minute tours (usually available in English) in which the coffee…

3. Cascada de Marinka

2.04 MILES

This lovely spot is a 1½ hour walk from Minca – or a 10-minute moto-taxi ride (COP$9000) – and is a surprisingly impressive set of two waterfalls, with…

4. Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino

7.27 MILES

This hacienda is where Simón Bolívar spent his last days in 1830 before succumbing to either tuberculosis or arsenic poisoning, depending on whom you…

5. Iglesia de San Francisco

9.7 MILES

Dating from 1597, the squat Iglesia de San Francisco is little more than its colonial facade these days due to recurring earthquakes and fires over the…

6. Museo del Oro

9.78 MILES

Oro (gold) is only half of what this fabulous museum is about. Housed in the impressively renovated Casa de la Aduana (Customs House), which features in…

7. Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

12.45 MILES

This dazzling slice of mountainous jungle, vast boulders and golden-white sand makes up one of Colombia's most stunning national parks and is a popular…

8. Playa Cristal

12.71 MILES

This gorgeous boat-in beach on Bahía Neguange used to be known as Playa del Muerto (Beach of the Dead) – little wonder they decided on a name change. It's…