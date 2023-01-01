Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

This dazzling slice of mountainous jungle, vast boulders and golden-white sand makes up one of Colombia's most stunning national parks and is a popular destination for backpackers as well as local day-trippers. Sealed off the main road by steep mountains, the park is only accessible on foot, on horseback or by boat, which makes it an exciting and sometimes challenging place to visit. Day trips are perfectly possible, but many visitors overnight at one of the beachside campsites.