This gorgeous boat-in beach on Bahía Neguange used to be known as Playa del Muerto (Beach of the Dead) – little wonder they decided on a name change. It's a wonderful place to spend the day on the sand, and there are several shacks serving up fresh fish and cold beers. You'll need to take a boat from Cabo San Juan del Guía (COP$60,000 for up to 10 people, so it's worth hanging around for other potential punters).