Coming from Cañaveral, it's a pleasant walk 2.5km west along a trail to Arrecifes, where there are budget lodgings and eating facilities. Bear in mind that sea currents here are just as dangerous as those in Cañaveral, although decent, safe beaches are found nearby. If you don't want to walk to Arrecifes from Cañaveral, horses are available (COP$20,000 one way).