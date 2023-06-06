Shop
©Marko Petric/Lonely Planet
Colombia's fourth-largest city, the hardworking port town of Barranquilla is located on the delta of the massive Río Magdalena and laid out in a tangled ribbon along mangroves and the Caribbean Sea, sweltering and hustling in the blinding sun. The birthplace of Colombian pop goddess Shakira, Barranquilla is actually most famous for its Carnaval, when the town clocks off, puts on its glad rags and goes wild as it throws the country's biggest street party.
The confusingly named Museo Romántico is actually a museum of the city's history, featuring quirky exhibits relating to Barranquilla's past, its famous…
Barranquilla's best art museum fills its space with rotating exhibitions from its larger permanent collection, which includes nationally renowned painters…
On the 1st floor of the building of the Universidad del Atlántico, this museum displays a small collection of pre-Columbian pottery from different regions…
This modern cathedral was completed in 1982. Don't be put off by its squat, heavy, somewhat bunkerlike exterior – go inside. The beautiful interior…
This mock-Gothic church halfway along Paseo Bolívar is worth entering for its main altarpiece and pulpit.
