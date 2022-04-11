Shop
©Angelo Villalobos/500px
An archipelago about 22mi (35km) southwest of Cartagena, the Islas del Rosario consist of 27 small coral islands, including some tiny islets. The islands are surrounded by coral reefs, where the color of the sea is an incredible combination of cerulean and turquoise. The whole area has been declared a national park, the PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo. Water sports are popular, and the two largest islands, Isla Grande and Isla del Rosario, have inland lagoons and some tourist facilities, such as hotels and a resort. The islands can be visited in a day trip from Cartagena, although to really appreciate them and to avoid the crowds, consider spending a night or two here.
PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo
Islas del Rosario
This collection of 27 white-sand coral islands is usually visited on a day trip by boat from Cartagena. While many of the islands are uninhabited, several…
Islas del Rosario
The most developed of the islands, Isla Grande is indeed also the biggest. There's a large lagoon perfect for swimming in the unbelievably blue waters,…
Isla de San Martín de Pajarales
Islas del Rosario
This tiny island is mainly visited because it's home to an aquarium and oceanarium where you can see captive dolphins, sharks and other sea creatures.
Islas del Rosario
The smaller neighbor to Isla Grande has several stretches of gorgeous beach, a huge lagoon perfect for swimming, and a handful of hotels and guesthouses.
