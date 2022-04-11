Islas del Rosario

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Waterffont house on Islas del Rosario

©Angelo Villalobos/500px

Overview

An archipelago about 22mi (35km) southwest of Cartagena, the Islas del Rosario consist of 27 small coral islands, including some tiny islets. The islands are surrounded by coral reefs, where the color of the sea is an incredible combination of cerulean and turquoise. The whole area has been declared a national park, the PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo. Water sports are popular, and the two largest islands, Isla Grande and Isla del Rosario, have inland lagoons and some tourist facilities, such as hotels and a resort. The islands can be visited in a day trip from Cartagena, although to really appreciate them and to avoid the crowds, consider spending a night or two here.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo

    PNN Corales del Rosario y San Bernardo

    Islas del Rosario

    This collection of 27 white-sand coral islands is usually visited on a day trip by boat from Cartagena. While many of the islands are uninhabited, several…

  • Isla Grande

    Isla Grande

    Islas del Rosario

    The most developed of the islands, Isla Grande is indeed also the biggest. There's a large lagoon perfect for swimming in the unbelievably blue waters,…

  • Isla de San Martín de Pajarales

    Isla de San Martín de Pajarales

    Islas del Rosario

    This tiny island is mainly visited because it's home to an aquarium and oceanarium where you can see captive dolphins, sharks and other sea creatures.

  • Isla del Rosario

    Isla del Rosario

    Islas del Rosario

    The smaller neighbor to Isla Grande has several stretches of gorgeous beach, a huge lagoon perfect for swimming, and a handful of hotels and guesthouses.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Islas del Rosario with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.