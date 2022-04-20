Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

Cabo San Juan, Tayrona national park, Colombia

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona is a magical slice of Colombia's Caribbean coast, with stunning stretches of golden sandy beach backed by coconut palms and thick rainforest. Behind it all rise the steep hillsides of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the world's highest coastal mountain range. The park stretches along the coast from the Bahía de Taganga near Santa Marta to the mouth of the Río Piedras, 22mi (35km) east, and covers some 30,000 acres of land and 7000 acres of coral-rich sea.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cabo San Juan del Guía

    Cabo San Juan del Guía

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    Cabo San Juan del Guía is a beautiful cape with a knockout beach. It's also by far the most crowded area of the park, although lack of road access deters…

  • Pueblito

    Pueblito

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    From Cabo San Juan del Guía a scenic path goes inland and uphill to the small indigenous village of Pueblito, providing some splendid tropical-forest…

  • Playa Cristal

    Playa Cristal

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    This gorgeous boat-in beach on Bahía Neguange used to be known as Playa del Muerto (Beach of the Dead) – little wonder they decided on a name change. It's…

  • Cañaveral

    Cañaveral

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    Cañaveral is as far as you can go in the park by road. From the car park a trail leads west to Arrecifes and Cabo San Juan del Guía. The beaches in…

  • Arrecifes

    Arrecifes

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    Coming from Cañaveral, it's a pleasant walk 2.5km west along a trail to Arrecifes, where there are budget lodgings and eating facilities. Bear in mind…

  • La Arenilla

    La Arenilla

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    La Arenilla is an attractive beach in a tiny cove framed by massive boulders, with chunky sand and glints of fool's gold dancing in the water. It has a…

  • La Piscina

    La Piscina

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    As you might guess from the name, La Piscina boasts calm waters that are reasonably safe for swimming and snorkeling. Snorkeling gear costs COP$30,000 per…

  • Castilletes

    Castilletes

    Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona

    The longest beach in the park and the first place you can turn in for the night, Castilletes can be found some 4km from the El Zaíno park entrance, just…

