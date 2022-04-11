Santa Marta

The Santa Marta Cathedral Is A National Monument Built In 1766 Which Held The Remains Of Simon Bolivar Until 1842.

©traveler1116/Getty Images

Santa Marta is South America's oldest European-founded town and the second-most-important historic city on Colombia's Caribbean coast. Santa Marta does hotels, restaurants and bars well, and it's located near a slew of superb destinations perfect for day trips. The climate is hot, but the heat here is drier than in Cartagena, and the evening sea breeze keeps the city cool after dark.

  • Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino

    Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino

    Santa Marta

    This hacienda is where Simón Bolívar spent his last days in 1830 before succumbing to either tuberculosis or arsenic poisoning, depending on whom you…

  • Museo del Oro

    Museo del Oro

    Santa Marta

    Oro (gold) is only half of what this fabulous museum is about. Housed in the impressively renovated Casa de la Aduana (Customs House), which features in…

  • Iglesia de San Francisco

    Iglesia de San Francisco

    Santa Marta

    Dating from 1597, the squat Iglesia de San Francisco is little more than its colonial facade these days due to recurring earthquakes and fires over the…

Beaches

Scenic and wild: the best day trips from Santa Marta

Dec 5, 2018 • 6 min read

