Rappel in Pinchote - San Gil

Pinchote is a town and municipality in the Santander Department in northeastern Colombia. Near to the known capital of extremes sports of the country, San Gil, descent in rock of 80 mts of height. Our expert guides teach you how to handle the mountaineering equipment so that you can manage to descend it. This activity takes place at the waterfalls of the municipality and has a duration of 2 1/2 hours approximately. Arrive to the training and departing center in San Gil, located 1 1/2 hours away from Pinchote, you can arrive to the waterfalls weather by your own means or by a vehicle taken at the training center with the guides, the activity can be started at any time between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. (Colombia local time) this activity does not included any snack or beverage.