Parque Nacional Natural Tayrona is a magical slice of Colombia's Caribbean coast, with stunning stretches of golden sandy beach backed by coconut palms and thick rainforest. Behind it all rise the steep hillsides of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, the world's highest coastal mountain range. The park stretches along the coast from the Bahía de Taganga near Santa Marta to the mouth of the Río Piedras, 35km to the east, and covers some 12,000 hectares of land and 3000 hectares of coral-rich sea.

The park gets extremely crowded in the high season (Dec-Jan), and it's worth pointing out that vicious currents mean that most of the gorgeous beaches are not suitable for swimming, though you can take a dip and snorkel (with great care) at a select, safer few. Despite these issues, Tayrona is an immensely attractive place and one that's rewarding and exciting to explore.

Classic Colombia

Colombia tends to be an underrated travel destination, which just means there’s more untouched parts of this beautiful country for you to explore. If you have two weeks to spare, there’s no better way to experience Colombia than to jump in with both feet and experience the national parks, beaches and cities firsthand. Plus, there’s no better place to be if you’re looking to try delicacies such as fresh seafood on the beaches of Cartagena and delicious coffee from the region of Calarcá. Be a part of the revitalization of this warm, welcoming country and come back with more stories than you’ll ever have time to tell.
$3182.49 Classic

Colombian Culture, Caribbean & Lost City

Embracing nature in Colombia and the Caribbean is like nowhere else on Earth. Imagine picturesque beaches, busy cities, and the freshest coffee you’ve ever had. And you’re only scratching the surface of what’s in store for you on this 22-day trip. Check out the resurgence of culture, art, and food in Bogotá and Medellín, dive deep into the Caribbean vibe of Cartagena, explore Tayrona National Park, get back to nature in Minca, and trek to ancient Ciudad Perdida (Lost City), known to the locals as Teyuna. Colombia will change you. All you have to do is let it.
$2712.69 National Geographic Journeys

Colombia Journey

Discover Colombia, a corner of South America that is once again becoming a must-see destination. On a 12-day adventure, spend two nights at a traditional hacienda on a working coffee farm, ride the famous hillside escalators of Medellín, indulge in the Caribbean beauty of Tayrona’s lush jungle and perfectly pristine beaches, and wander the cobblestoned streets of historical Cartagena. Get to Colombia before the rest of the world catches on.
$1877.78 18-to-Thirtysomethings

Cartagena to Quito on a Shoestring

Colombia is an underrated country for travellers, but with our safe, social, and budget-friendly group trips, we want to change that. After all, there’s so much culture and beauty to this region that it would be a shame to let it go unexplored – plus you can say you got here before everyone else. Over two and a half weeks, you’ll go from Colombia to Ecuador, hiking to the Lost City of Teyuna, relaxing on warm beaches, and checking out Medellín and Bogotá. With two flights included, you’re sure to find something you love in this hidden gem of a country.
$1902.69 Classic

Colombia's Caribbean Coast & Lost City

Colombia has a certain kind of magic that you won’t find anywhere else in the Caribbean. On this trip, you’ll experience it first-hand via visits to rural villages, treks through Tayrona National Park’s picturesque trails and (of course), downtime on the beach. Later, head to deep into the jungle to Teyuna – the fabled Ciudad Perdida (Lost City) older than Machu Picchu – a place crowded with history and free of crowds. Colombia is mysterious. Come figure out the riddle.
$1376.19 Classic

Caribbean Colombia Express

Take it from us – the nature of Colombia and the Caribbean is like nowhere else on Earth. On this one week trip packed with active highlights and laid-back moments, you’ll get the best of beach relaxation and wilderness exploration. Beach time and Tayrona National Park are on the bill here, including chances for hikes down picturesque trails. Get back to nature in the jungle town of Minca – it’s the great outdoors with a chill Caribbean twist.
