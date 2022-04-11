A very smart, modernistic, multimedia-heavy permanent exhibition detailing the culture, history, nature and people of Colombia's Carribbean. You're…
Barranquilla
Colombia's fourth-largest city, the hardworking port town of Barranquilla is located on the delta of the massive Río Magdalena and laid out in a tangled ribbon along mangroves and the Caribbean Sea, sweltering and hustling in the blinding sun. The birthplace of Colombian pop goddess Shakira, Barranquilla is actually most famous for its Carnaval, when the town clocks off, puts on its glad rags and goes wild as it throws the country's biggest street party.
While Barranquilla attracts big crowds for Mardi Gras, at any other time of the year there are very few visitors. If you do come, you'll find a city proud to be the home of costeño (people from the coast) culture, and one with plenty of excellent restaurants, lively bars and a smattering of decent museums.
Explore Barranquilla
- MMuseo del Caribe
A very smart, modernistic, multimedia-heavy permanent exhibition detailing the culture, history, nature and people of Colombia's Carribbean. You're…
- MMuseo Romántico
The confusingly named Museo Romántico is actually a museum of the city's history, featuring quirky exhibits relating to Barranquilla's past, its famous…
- MMuseo de Arte Moderno
Barranquilla's best art museum fills its space with rotating exhibitions from its larger permanent collection, which includes nationally renowned painters…
- MMuseo de Antropología
On the 1st floor of the building of the Universidad del Atlántico, this museum displays a small collection of pre-Columbian pottery from different regions…
- CCatedral Metropolitana
This modern cathedral was completed in 1982. Don't be put off by its squat, heavy, somewhat bunkerlike exterior – go inside. The beautiful interior…
- IIglesia de San Nicolás
This mock-Gothic church halfway along Paseo Bolívar is worth entering for its main altarpiece and pulpit.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Barranquilla.
See
Museo del Caribe
A very smart, modernistic, multimedia-heavy permanent exhibition detailing the culture, history, nature and people of Colombia's Carribbean. You're…
See
Museo Romántico
The confusingly named Museo Romántico is actually a museum of the city's history, featuring quirky exhibits relating to Barranquilla's past, its famous…
See
Museo de Arte Moderno
Barranquilla's best art museum fills its space with rotating exhibitions from its larger permanent collection, which includes nationally renowned painters…
See
Museo de Antropología
On the 1st floor of the building of the Universidad del Atlántico, this museum displays a small collection of pre-Columbian pottery from different regions…
See
Catedral Metropolitana
This modern cathedral was completed in 1982. Don't be put off by its squat, heavy, somewhat bunkerlike exterior – go inside. The beautiful interior…
See
Iglesia de San Nicolás
This mock-Gothic church halfway along Paseo Bolívar is worth entering for its main altarpiece and pulpit.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Barranquilla
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.