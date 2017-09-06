La Chorrera, El Chiflon Waterfall Hiking Adventure from Bogota

After morning pickup from your Bogotá hotel, travel with your guide for about 45 minutes to the southern part of the East Hills, rolling lands of forest that are part of the Andean mountain range. As you listen to commentary about the local geology, head up a winding mountain pass with breathtaking views of cliffs and chasms. Then, drive by Choachí, a colonial village with a lovely church in its town square.Disembark in the countryside to begin your 3-hour round-trip hike of medium to high difficulty. First, follow your guide through verdant woodlands to El Chiflón, pounding waterfalls sheeting off an escarpment. Scamper behind the raging cascade and feel its spray on your skin. If you like, take a dip in the turquoise pool of water at the base of the waterfall, and then refuel with a provided locally prepared snack.Next, your guide takes you back into the forests, where you’ll huff your way for about an hour to La Chorrera waterfall. Pass by creeks and a diversity of plant and tree life, which your guide points out along the way, including bromeliads, orchids, juniper, sapodilla, cedar and mahogany. You’ll hear the roar of La Chorrera before seeing it. Snap shots of the falls that are 1,936 feet (590 meters) tall, and relax for a while before hiking back to the vehicle. Finish your day in La Candelaria, where you’ll dig into a delicious traditional lunch at a local restaurant. Depending on the menu, typical Colombian fare might include ajiaco (chicken and potato soup) or sancocho (beef, chicken or vegetable stew), along with side dishes of meat, chicken, rice and salad. After a rewarding day in the countryside, you’ll be transported back to your hotel, or another place in Bogotá if you prefer.Please note: Throughout the day, you’ll be traveling and hiking at elevations ranging from 6,309 to 8,530 feet (1,923 to 2,600 meters) above sea level.