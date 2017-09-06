Welcome to Cali
It is not an easy place to get to know – tourism doesn't seem to be high on anyone's agenda here – but if you make the effort you will find great nightlife, good restaurants and plenty to do, especially in the evening, when a cool mountain breeze dissipates the heat of the day.
Cali is rich in Afro-Colombian heritage; nowhere is the nation's racial diversity and harmony more apparent. From the impoverished barrios to the slick big clubs, everyone is moving to one beat, and that beat is salsa. Music here is more than entertainment: it is a unifying factor that ties the city together.
Cali activities
Pablo Escobar Historical Tour of Medellín
In 1975 and with a personal net worth of more than $25 billion, Pablo Escobar was the 7th-richest man in the world. His successful drug operation had allowed him to own luxurious residences, expensive cars and even airplanes. Although Escobar was held on charges such as murder, bombing, drug smuggling and money laundering, he was depicted at home in Colombia as a Robin Hood-type hero. He spent millions of dollars building schools, hospitals and churches in Western Colombia, giving back to the poorer communities in Medellín. On this guided sightseeing tour, learn about his life at three historical sites. First, visit the Monaco Building, which was bombed by the rival Cali cartel in an assassination attempt on Pablo Escobar's family. Then, head over to the house where, on December 2nd, 1993, he was shot and killed by Colombian special forces. Finally, make your way to your third stop – Pablo Escobar's grave, located just on the outskirts of Medellín.
Pablo Escobar and La Comuna 13 Sightseeing Tour
You will be picked up at your hotel or hostel at either 9am. If you want the tour at different time, please let us knowYou will head towards the southern part of the city, and first visit one of the buildings that witnessed the violence during the war between the drug cartels of Cali and Medellín: Edificio Mónaco, which was the former residence of the main mafia boss of the Medellín Cartel, Pablo Escobar.It is preserved as a solid proof of the horror of an era. The building cannot be visited right now as it is being renovated to house the Head Quarters of the Metropolitan Police. What formerly was the fortress of the most dangerous criminal will now be dedicated to the work of justice.You will then carry on your tour with a visit to the cemetery with the tomb of this sinister character. Here we can find out more about him and his end, and the history of how the city began its transformation.Afterwards, you will go back to the city center to have a look at the Square Parque de San Antonio which will help you understand why Medellín is now quite a different city. Here you can admire some of the most famous sculptures by Fernando Botero, donated by him to the city as a contribution to its new beginning.Next, you will head west to pay a visit to the Comuna 13, a district historically famous for being considered one of the most dangerous places not only in Colombia. A good part of it was built by the late mafia boss and it is the place that produced some of his most famous killers and hired assassins who spread terror across the whole country. Luckily, it is now a completely transformed neighborhood. Nowadays this part of the city has changed direction and has become an example of the new social transformation. The construction of an original public transportation system with cable cars and escalators called Metro Cable, and meeting centers with libraries, called Parques Biblioteca, were the starting signal for the amazing transformation. This commune was built on a steep slope of the mountains that surrounds the city. You will take the cable car up the mountain to view the district from the air. From there, you can get a glimpse of the initiative of the Government titled 'Techos Una Historia': roofs and houses painted with huge graffiti.
Private Tour: Cali City Sightseeing
After hotel pickup, your private guide takes you to Plaza Caicedo, the commercial and civic center of Cali, where tall spindly palm trees lend the green square a tropical flair. Among the mix of historical and modern buildings, admire the French Neoclassical National Palace and the Metropolitan Cathedral. Then travel to the neighborhood of San Antonio and listen to stories of Cali’s origins from the hilltop next to a river. Visit the nearby church, built in 1747 and home to Quito-style painted woodcarvings of saints from the 17th century. Capture wonderful city views from the park surrounding the church, and take a few moments to browse through artisan stalls or listen to musicians who might be livening up the area. Back in the vehicle, head to Merced Church, the city’s oldest church dating back to 1545, a charming and simple example of whitewashed Spanish colonial architecture.Take a break from sightseeing and tuck into a traditional Colombia delicacy or beverage (own expense) beside the fountains in Parque Panamericano. Your guide can describe each option and help you make a selection (see samples below).Refreshed, continue on to the park of El Gato del Rio, and smile at the 3-ton bronze sculpture of a cat, with 15 smaller feline statues scattered throughout the park, all painted by different Colombian artists.Finish your tour with a visit to the viewpoint of Sebastian de Belalcázar, in the hills overlooking the city, and while regarding the monument of the same name, learn about the Spanish conquistador who founded the city in 1536.With a great base knowledge of Cali, enjoy private transport back to your hotel.Sample Snacks and Beverages (subject to change):Aborrajado (deep-fried plantains stuffed with cheese)Marranitas (fried green plantains filled with chopped pork)Lulada (drink made with mashed lulo fruit, lime juice, water, sugar and ice cubes)Cholado raspado (drink with shaved ice, fruit, ice cream and condensed milk)
Day Trip to San Cipriano from Cali
Crystal clear rivers and emerald green. An adventure in the jungle Colombian Pacific . Ride " Brujitas " timber trucks traveling on the railroad tracks. Make tubing in the river and have a unique experience!We will leave at 6:30 am and cross the beautiful mountains of the western Andes, with it´s fantastic landscape.We'll arrive to Cordoba at 9:00am and take the "brujita" to San Cipriano where the adventure begins. You can feel the relaxed vibe of the Afro Colombian village, visit the waterfalls and go tubing down the gorgeous river. We will have lunch and comeback to Cali.
Private Hike of the Reserva Natural Nirvana from Cali
The Nirvana Reserve lies by the foothills of the central Colombian Andes. Full of native forests, amazing plants and biodiversity in birds, the reserve is ideal for breathing fresh air and easing your mind from the bustle of the city. Your guide will pick you up from your Cali accommodations at approximately 8:00am for a 9:20am arrival at the reserve. You will then start the tour by partaking in a challenging trek to the top of the mountain and the Mirador, where you will enjoy the spectacular view of the valley . Once you have reached the top, you will break for a moment, then return back to the base of the mountain. After that, you will have time to enjoy a spectacular lunch a la carte then begin your return to Cali. This private tour is perfect for the whole family or even a group of friends.*Difficulty level: Challenging
Private Tour: Dinner and Salsa Show in Cali
See for yourself why Cali is considered the salsa capital of Colombia. After personalized hotel pickup, your driver takes your group to a longtime local hot spot. Inside the restaurant whose name means ‘Old Shop,’ you are thrown back in time, to the days when you hit the neighborhood joint after a long week of work for a night of hearty fare and dancing with loved ones. Under white lights strung across a corrugated pitched roof, admire vintage cars displayed beside a replica of an old modest chapel. Tables are topped with patterned cloths and surrounded by simple wooden chairs painted in bright colors. In the center, a black-and-white checkered dance floor hints that good times lie ahead. Follow the host to the table reserved for you, and look up. Lined up on the wooden balcony are musicians dressed mariachi-style, playing their violins, guitars and horns with harmonious, happy energy. Perhaps you’ll recognize a popular Latin song and join other guests in singing along. Dig into one of two delicious dinner options, either a tapas-style array of succulent meats or a mixed plate of chicken, pork and steak, each served with accompaniments (see sample menus below). For some kick, try aguardiente, or ‘firewater,’ a traditional Colombian alcoholic beverage. Enjoy your food while being entertained by dynamic music and a sizzling salsa performance, during which couples in suits and sequined dresses spin out onto the dance floor and mesmerize you with their lightning-quick feet, twirling and dipping. You’ll see others stand up and swing hips to the infectious beat. Is salsa good for the soul? Finish dinner, head toward the dance floor and find out for yourself. After you’re done strutting your best moves, your private driver will transport you back to your hotel. Sample Dinner Menus (subject to change)Choose one of the following options: Array of meats, presented tapas-style, including pork, beef, chicharron (pieces of fried pork), served with plantains, yuca frita (fried manioc), tomatoes and aji (homemade chili sauce) Mixed plate of roasted chicken, pork loin and steak, served with potatoes, arepas (flatbreads), salad and aji Each meal comes with a half-bottle of aguardiente per two people and unlimited soft drinks.