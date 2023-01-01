Escape the city for a day and head to the old sugarcane plantations to see how the Colombian elite lived in the 19th century. Hacienda El Paraíso, a lovingly restored manor house, has been converted into a museum. It provides an insight into Valluna life, complete with literary connections – it's the setting of Jorge Isaacs' romantic-era novel María.

To reach the hacienda by public transport, take any bus headed to El Cerrito via Palmira and get off in Amaime at the 'El Placer' intersection where cars are available for the short journey to the farm.