Cali is a city with a real zest for life that draws you in and stays with you long after you leave town. Beyond a handful of churches and museums, Cali is light on sights – but the city's main attraction is its beguiling, electrifying atmosphere. If you make the effort you will find great nightlife, good restaurants and plenty to do, especially in the evening, when a cool mountain breeze dissipates the heat of the day.
Founded in 1545, this is Cali's oldest church. It's a lovely whitewashed building in the Spanish-colonial style, with a long, narrow nave, and humble wood…
Escape the city for a day and head to the old sugarcane plantations to see how the Colombian elite lived in the 19th century. Hacienda El Paraíso, a…
Museo de Arte Moderno La Tertulia
Presents changing exhibitions of contemporary painting, sculpture and photography from both local and South American artists. Look out for works by…
Museo de Arte Religoso La Merced
Housed in La Merced convent, Cali's oldest building, this museum has an extensive collection of colonial religious paintings and relics. It's worth a…
This large zoo is the best in the country. It has a good collection of species indigenous to Colombia, including chiguiros (capybaras), oso hormigueros …
Resembling a scaled-down version of Rio's famous monument, this towering Christ statue atop Cerro las Cristales affords panoramic views of Cali. At the…
The views are spectacular at these three crosses high in the mountains overlooking the city, and the hike up here is a popular outdoor activity among…
Constructed in 1747, this small church is set atop a hill, the Colina de San Antonio, west of the old center. It shelters valuable tallas quiteñas, 17th…
HikingCali on wheels: adventures in Colombia's hottest city by bike, scooter or cable car
Sep 26, 2019 • 5 min read
Jan 16, 2019 • 4 min read
Jun 5, 2018 • 5 min read
Sep 6, 2017 • 6 min read
