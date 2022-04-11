Cali

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
People walk through the Plaza de Caicedo, the primary plaza in Cali, Colombia on June 10, 2016.

©Photographer, Videographer, Writer/Getty Images

Overview

Cali is a city with a real zest for life that draws you in and stays with you long after you leave town. Beyond a handful of churches and museums, Cali is light on sights – but the city's main attraction is its beguiling, electrifying atmosphere. If you make the effort you will find great nightlife, good restaurants and plenty to do, especially in the evening, when a cool mountain breeze dissipates the heat of the day.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Iglesia de la Merced

    Iglesia de la Merced

    Cali

    Founded in 1545, this is Cali's oldest church. It's a lovely whitewashed building in the Spanish-colonial style, with a long, narrow nave, and humble wood…

  • Hacienda El Paraíso

    Hacienda El Paraíso

    Cali

    Escape the city for a day and head to the old sugarcane plantations to see how the Colombian elite lived in the 19th century. Hacienda El Paraíso, a…

  • Museo de Arte Moderno La Tertulia

    Museo de Arte Moderno La Tertulia

    Cali

    Presents changing exhibitions of contemporary painting, sculpture and photography from both local and South American artists. Look out for works by…

  • Museo de Arte Religoso La Merced

    Museo de Arte Religoso La Merced

    Cali

    Housed in La Merced convent, Cali's oldest building, this museum has an extensive collection of colonial religious paintings and relics. It's worth a…

  • Zoológico de Cali

    Zoológico de Cali

    Cali

    This large zoo is the best in the country. It has a good collection of species indigenous to Colombia, including chiguiros (capybaras), oso hormigueros …

  • Cristo Rey

    Cristo Rey

    Cali

    Resembling a scaled-down version of Rio's famous monument, this towering Christ statue atop Cerro las Cristales affords panoramic views of Cali. At the…

  • Cerro de las Tres Cruces

    Cerro de las Tres Cruces

    Cali

    The views are spectacular at these three crosses high in the mountains overlooking the city, and the hike up here is a popular outdoor activity among…

  • Iglesia de San Antonio

    Iglesia de San Antonio

    Cali

    Constructed in 1747, this small church is set atop a hill, the Colina de San Antonio, west of the old center. It shelters valuable tallas quiteñas, 17th…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Cali

The side of a building is painted with beautiful images of young women and colorful birds

Hiking

Cali on wheels: adventures in Colombia's hottest city by bike, scooter or cable car

Sep 26, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Cali with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Cali