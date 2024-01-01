Constructed in 1747, this small church is set atop a hill, the Colina de San Antonio, west of the old center. It shelters valuable tallas quiteñas, 17th-century carved-wood statues of the saints, representing the style known as the Quito School. The nuns from the convent (located behind the church) may open it for you if it's locked.
Iglesia de San Antonio
Cali
Address
0.45 MILES
Founded in 1545, this is Cali's oldest church. It's a lovely whitewashed building in the Spanish-colonial style, with a long, narrow nave, and humble wood…
Parque Nacional Natural Farallones de Cali
11.11 MILES
This 1500-sq-km national park protects the headlands around Cali. During the height of the armed conflict it was closed and it has yet to be officially…
Museo de Arte Moderno La Tertulia
0.26 MILES
Presents changing exhibitions of contemporary painting, sculpture and photography from both local and South American artists. Look out for works by…
0.42 MILES
Housed in an 18th-century annex to La Merced, this interesting museum contains a collection of pre-Columbian pottery left behind by the major cultures…
Museo de Arte Religoso La Merced
0.44 MILES
Housed in La Merced convent, Cali's oldest building, this museum has an extensive collection of colonial religious paintings and relics. It's worth a…
1.7 MILES
The views are spectacular at these three crosses high in the mountains overlooking the city, and the hike up here is a popular outdoor activity among…
0.47 MILES
One block east from Iglesia de la Merced, this excellent museum displays more than 600 pieces of intricate gold jewelry, as well as ceramics used in…
0.82 MILES
Overlooking the Río Cali, this striking neo-Gothic church houses the 18th-century painting of El señor de la caña (Lord of the Sugarcane) that survived…
