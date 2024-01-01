Iglesia de San Antonio

Cali

Constructed in 1747, this small church is set atop a hill, the Colina de San Antonio, west of the old center. It shelters valuable tallas quiteñas, 17th-century carved-wood statues of the saints, representing the style known as the Quito School. The nuns from the convent (located behind the church) may open it for you if it's locked.

Nearby Cali attractions

1. Museo de Arte Moderno La Tertulia

0.26 MILES

Presents changing exhibitions of contemporary painting, sculpture and photography from both local and South American artists. Look out for works by…

2. Museo Arqueológico la Merced

0.42 MILES

Housed in an 18th-century annex to La Merced, this interesting museum contains a collection of pre-Columbian pottery left behind by the major cultures…

3. Museo de Arte Religoso La Merced

0.44 MILES

Housed in La Merced convent, Cali's oldest building, this museum has an extensive collection of colonial religious paintings and relics. It's worth a…

4. Iglesia de la Merced

0.45 MILES

Founded in 1545, this is Cali's oldest church. It's a lovely whitewashed building in the Spanish-colonial style, with a long, narrow nave, and humble wood…

5. Museo del Oro Calima

0.47 MILES

One block east from Iglesia de la Merced, this excellent museum displays more than 600 pieces of intricate gold jewelry, as well as ceramics used in…

6. Torre Mudéjar

0.58 MILES

This unusual brick bell tower is one of the best examples of Mudejar architecture in Colombia.

7. Iglesia de San Francisco

0.61 MILES

This neoclassical church dating from the 18th century is most renowned for the adjacent Torre Mudéjar, an unusual brick bell tower that is one of the best…

8. Iglesia de la Ermita

0.82 MILES

Overlooking the Río Cali, this striking neo-Gothic church houses the 18th-century painting of El señor de la caña (Lord of the Sugarcane) that survived…