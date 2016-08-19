Welcome to Philippines
The Philippines is defined by its emerald rice fields, teeming megacities, graffiti-splashed jeepneys, smouldering volcanoes, bug-eyed tarsiers, fuzzy water buffalo and smiling, happy-go-lucky people.
Island-Hopping Paradise
With more than 7000 tropical islands to choose from, the Philippines is a beach bum's delight. There's an island to suit every taste, from marooned slicks of sand in the middle of the ocean, to volcanic fantasy-scapes concealing hidden lagoons, to sprawling mega-islands such as Luzon and Mindanao. Sun worshippers and divers should head straight to the Visayas, where island-hopping opportunities abound and the perfect beach takes many forms. More adventurous travellers can pitch a tent on a deserted stretch of coastline in Palawan and play solo Survivor for a few days.
The Great Outdoors
The Philippines is justifiably famous for its beaches, but sporty types need not feel left out. While surfers are just catching on to the tasty (if fickle) waves that form on both coasts, divers have long been enamoured of the country’s underwater charms. Northern Palawan is perfect for sea kayakers, and Boracay and Pagudpud (North Luzon) are world-class kiteboarding destinations. Back on terra firma, trekking can be done just about anywhere, while mountain-bike and canyoneering tours are gaining popularity. And the Philippines is also, unofficially, the zipline capital of the world.
A Land Apart
The Philippines is a land apart from mainland Southeast Asia – not only geographically but also spiritually and culturally. The country’s overwhelming Catholicism, the result of 350 years of Spanish rule, is its most obvious enigma. Vestiges of the Spanish era include exuberant town fiestas (festivals) and centuries-old stone churches. Malls, fast-food chains and widespread spoken English betray the influence of Spain’s colonial successor, the Americans. Yet, despite these outside influences, the country remains its own unique entity. The people are, simply, Filipinos – and proud of it. Welcoming, warm and relentlessly upbeat, it is they who captivate and ultimately ensnare visitors.
Life in the Tropics
We've all had it happen: your trip to paradise is ruined by torrential monsoon rain. Rather than let the weather defeat them, in the Philippines travellers can embrace meteorological uncertainty and use it as an excuse to go with the flow. This is a place to dispense with advance bookings and, when the going gets rough (or wet), migrate to fairer climes. Domestic travel is cheap and fun, and is best done spontaneously. Do your homework too – Palawan and the western seaboard are pretty darned wet from July to September, so go east during this time (unless there's a typhoon brewing).
Philippines activities
Manila Sightseeing with Intramuros and Fort Santiago
After pickup from your Manila hotel at your selected departure time, embark on a fully guided sightseeing tour beginning in the heart of the country’s financial center -- Makati. Travel aboard an air-conditioned vehicle and drive along Ayala Boulevard, stopping briefly at Nielson Tower, home to the Filipinas Heritage Library. Then, drive past Forbes Park, an exclusive residential enclave dubbed ‘Millionaire's Row,’ on your way to visit the American Cemetery and Memorial to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers of World War II.Continue to Old Manila via the scenic Roxas Boulevard, passing through Luneta (also called Rizal Park). Arrive in Intramuros, a fortified area that's the city's oldest district, where you'll stroll along cobblestone paths past city walls, church ruins and other relics of the Spanish Conquistadors era. Enter UNESCO World Heritage-listed San Agustin Church, one of the country’s oldest churches, and end at Fort Santiago, a Spanish fortress where Dr Jose Rizal, the country’s national hero, spent his last days in incarceration and wrote his famous ‘My Last Farewell’ poem.After your tour, you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
Corregidor Island WWII Tour from Manila
Departing from your Manila hotel in the morning, your guide will take you by air-conditioned coach to the ferry dock, where you’ll board the 1-hour ferry to Corregidor Island, which guards the entrance to Manila Bay.Upon arrival, board a sightseeing coach for a tour of the island. Nicknamed ‘the Rock,’ this island provided the first line of defense for Filipino and American soldiers from the invading Japanese forces during WWII.You’ll first visit the Malinta Tunnel, which was built by US engineers as a bomb-proof storage and hideout bunker and was later converted to a hospital. Explore the tunnel ruins and relive history during the Malinta Tunnel light and sound show, locally known as the Malinta Experience, which chronicles the events that shaped American operations during the war. Life-sized dioramas, complete with voice overs, lights and sound effects, will show you what life was like in the tunnel during the war. You’ll also see some footage of important events that led to two epic battles involving the invasion and later retaking of Corregidor by Filipino and American forces from the Japanese.Next, visit the Mile-Long Barracks, a now roofless, skeletal three-story concrete building that served as the quarters of around 2,000 US officials including General Douglas MacArthur. Take a quick detour to the Spanish Lighthouse, located at the highest point of the island. Walk up the steps and enjoy a spectacular view of Corregidor, Manila Bay, the South China Sea and the neighboring provinces of Bataan and Cavite. You’ll also visit Battery Way and Battery Hearn, where you’ll see batteries displaying the various guns from the time, and the Pacific War Memorial, one of only two memorials built by the US government to mark the war.At midday, your guide will take you to a local restaurant where you can enjoy some delicious Filipino cuisine. After your tour, take the ferry back to Manila and end with hotel drop-off.
Manila and Tagaytay Tour with Taal Volcano
Morning: Tagaytay TourAfter pickup from your Manila hotel, your guide will take you on 1-hour drive to the picturesque city of Tagaytay, located on a ridge 2,250 feet (686 meters) above sea level.When you arrive, visit Palace in the Sky, the ‘rest house’ of former President Ferdinand Marcos. Admire gorgeous panoramic views of Taal Lake, which surrounds Taal Volcano, one of the Philippine’s most active volcanoes. Stop for lunch at one of the local restaurants, where you'll sample traditional Filipino dishes and some popular regional specialties while soaking in great views. Afterward, head back to Manila for your afternoon tour. Afternoon: Manila Sightseeing TourWhen you arrive in Manila, drive to the American War Memorial and Cemetery, occupying 52 acres (21 hectares) on a prominent plateau that contains the world’s largest number of graves of fallen World War II soldiers. Next, experience the hustle and bustle of City of Makati, the Philippines’ financial center, and travel along scenic Roxas Boulevard. Pass through Rizal Park on the way to Intramuros, a historic fortified area and Manila’s oldest district. Journey down cobblestone streets to UNESCO World Heritage-listed San Agustin Church, which you’ll enter to discover its interesting Baroque carvings and décor. Your final stop is Fort Santiago, a citadel built by the Spanish conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legazpi. Learn from your guide how this is one of the most important historical sites in Manila. In fact, the national hero of the Philippines, Jose Rizal, was imprisoned here during the Spanish Colonial PeriodAfter your tour, you’ll be dropped off at your hotel.
Tagaytay Ridge, Palace in the Sky, Taal Volcano from Manilla
After pickup from your Manila or Makati hotel, relax on the picturesque drive to the city of Tagaytay, located on a ridge 2,200 feet (671 meters) above sea level.On the drive up, visit San Jose Church to see the famous Bamboo Organ of Las Pinas, one of the Philippines' national cultural treasures. Built in the 19th century by Spanish priest Father Diego Cera, the organ is made up of more than 800 bamboo pipes!When you arrive at Tagaytay Ridge, savor the incredible sweeping vista of Taal Lake and Taal Volcano from atop the Palace in the Sky, one of the rest houses of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos.You’ll then visit a local jeepney factory to see how these bus-type cars are made. You may have seen this strange-looking vehicles driving around the area, as they're a popular mode of public transport in the Philippines. Your guide will explain how jeepneys were originally made from US military Jeeps left over from World War II, and are known for their flamboyant decoration and crowded seating. At midday, stop by a local restaurant to enjoy a lunch of traditional Filipino specialties. Time permitting, on your way back to Manila, you’ll also stop at a pineapple or coffee plantation to sample local produce, or visit one of the local wood-carving shops dotting the roadside.
Pagsanjan Falls Tour from Manila
Embark on a full day excursion to Cavinti, an adjacent town to Pagsanjan in Laguna located two and a half hours south of Manila. Your destination is the majestic Pagsanjan Falls, also known by its indigenous name “Magdapio Falls”, one of the most famous waterfalls in the Philippines. You’ll take a scenic and exciting boat ride on a native dugout canoe (banca in Filipino) maneuvered through a shallow rock-ridden river by skilled boatmen. On the way to the main falls, bask in the beauty of nature as you see numerous smaller falls, steep gorges, lush tropical vegetation and rock formations. Return downstream by “shooting the rapids” as expert boatmen steer past huge boulders in churning waters at top speeds. With its booming waters cascading down the cliff 900 feet below, this is truly an exhilarating, spine-tingling, adrenaline-pumping ride!
Cultural Dance Show with Dinner in Manila
After pickup from your Manila hotel, head to a local venue for an evening of Philippine culture and heritage displayed through dance and musical entertainment.Enjoy typical Filipino hospitality as you dine on a feast of local dishes in a traditional barrio fiesta (community celebration) atmosphere. Some dishes may included sinigang, a savory stew flavored with tamarind; adobo, meat or fish dish seasoned with soy sauce and garlic; and sisig, tangy and spicy diced meat with sautéed onions. After a scrumptious meal, watch a performance of folk dances including the popular singkil, the dizzying tinikling and the mesmerizing pandanggo sa ilaw, performed by graceful women and dashing gentlemen in authentic, native costumes. Some of these symbolic ceremonial dances are typical of the northern mountain tribes, offering romantic Spanish-influenced reels. The expressive tribal dances of the Muslim south are just as mesmerizing. Toward the end of the evening, you’ll have an opportunity to show off some moves you just witnessed. Everyone is invited to participate! Afterward, you will be dropped off back at your hotel.