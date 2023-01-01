Nacpan Beach

For an easy day trip out of El Nido, head north by tricycle or motorbike to this incredible, golden-hued, 3km-long beach. Development has arrived in Nacpan and new guesthouses, boutique hotels and upscale tented camps are popping up everywhere. Still, the atmosphere remains mellow – for now. To get here, drive 16km north of El Nido on the National Hwy (paved), then another 4km down a once-rough access road that is now mostly sealed. There's a shuttle van from El Nido (round-trip P600, eight trips daily).

The last trip back to El Nido is at 6.30pm. Nacpan gets crowded during the high season; walk north to find solitude.

On the way to Nacpan look for the turn-off to Nagkalit-kalit Waterfalls just north of the Km 285 marker on the highway. It's a 40-minute hike to the refreshing falls; hire a guide at the trailhead to avoid getting lost.