Kuyawyaw Falls

This is a series of three falls cascading into fresh pools 27km north of Taytay. There's a fun little 4m cliff jump at the second falls, which are less than a 15-minute walk from the entrance. These are also the highest falls at close to 10m. To access the peaceful third falls (7m) – which are a steep, rope-assisted, 10-minute climb from the second falls – requires a guide (P200). It's worth it, especially if there are crowds at the second falls.

The falls entrance is about 1km off the National Hwy down a dirt access road. Many people are now coming here from El Nido, which is 35km north. There are two additional tiers of falls above the third falls, but these are not yet open to the public.