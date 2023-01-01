This incredibly beautiful, jungle-backed, stretch of golden sand toward the northern tip of mainland Palawan is the centre of El Nido's surfing community. The season is November to March and board rental is available (P500 per hour) at a couple of places, including idyllic Duli Beach Resort. To get here turn off the off the National Hwy around the Km 294 marker and continue 3.5km on a rough but improving road that ends in a slippery single track to the beach proper.

There's now a daily shuttle van from El Nido town proper (round-trip P800, three daily).