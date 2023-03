Often called Las Cabanas Beach after a local resort, this is the closest nice beach to El Nido and has a rockin' sunset bar scene centred around Beach Shack and Maremegmeg Beach Bar. A zipline (one way/return P500/900) flies over the water between the mainland and an offshore island. Every tricycle driver in town wants to take you here. The 6km trip from El Nido should cost P150 one-way.