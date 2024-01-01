Fort Santa Isabel

Palawan

LoginSave

With thick walls and a strategic position on the waterfront overlooking Taytay Bay, Fort Santa Isabel guarded against attacks from Moro pirates during the Spanish era. Erected by the Augustinian Recollects (an order of Catholic priests) in 1667, the fort today is a pleasant retreat with a well-maintained garden, a small museum and sweeping views of the bay.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beach lined with palm trees at San Vincente's Long Beach.

    Long Beach

    23.67 MILES

    San Vicente's signature attraction is a real beauty. It actually consists of three beaches – Long Beach 1, 2 and 3 – which combined yield about 14km of…

  • Kuyawyaw Falls

    Kuyawyaw Falls

    9.13 MILES

    This is a series of three falls cascading into fresh pools 27km north of Taytay. There's a fun little 4m cliff jump at the second falls, which are less…

  • A woman floats on her back in the Big Lagoon on Miniloc Island.

    Miniloc Island

    26.1 MILES

    Miniloc Island is perhaps the most interesting of the archipelago's islands. The main attractions are Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon and Secret Lagoon, three of…

  • View of green mountain and tropical beach, El Nido bay, Palawan island, Philippines beach, boat, cadlao, el nido, island, palawan, philippines, sea, tropical

    Cadlao Island

    28.05 MILES

    Cadlao Island is like a mini–Tahiti miraculously relocated to the Bacuit Archipelago. In addition to being a wonderful piece of eye candy for those…

  • Hidden beach in Matinloc Island, Philippines.

    Matinloc Island

    28.43 MILES

    Like the back of a half-submerged stegosaurus, Matinloc Island snakes some 8km along the western edge of the Bacuit Archipelago. Along with neighbouring…

  • People watching the sunset on the Maremegmeg beach at El Nido, Palawan, Philippines.

    Maremegmeg Beach

    23.43 MILES

    Often called Las Cabanas Beach after a local resort, this is the closest nice beach to El Nido and has a rockin' sunset bar scene centred around Beach…

  • Lio Beach

    Lio Beach

    27.16 MILES

    The wealthy Ayala conglomerate, in conjunction with Ten Knots Travel, are developing this wide white-sand beach 7km north of El Nido proper into a swanky…

  • Lake Danao

    Lake Danao

    4.66 MILES

    South of town lies Lake Danao (Manguao), the largest freshwater lake in Palawan. There are some trails for walking or mountain biking, and wildlife,…

View more attractions

Nearby Palawan attractions

1. Lake Danao

4.66 MILES

South of town lies Lake Danao (Manguao), the largest freshwater lake in Palawan. There are some trails for walking or mountain biking, and wildlife,…

2. Kuyawyaw Falls

9.13 MILES

This is a series of three falls cascading into fresh pools 27km north of Taytay. There's a fun little 4m cliff jump at the second falls, which are less…

3. Maremegmeg Beach

23.43 MILES

Often called Las Cabanas Beach after a local resort, this is the closest nice beach to El Nido and has a rockin' sunset bar scene centred around Beach…

4. Long Beach

23.67 MILES

San Vicente's signature attraction is a real beauty. It actually consists of three beaches – Long Beach 1, 2 and 3 – which combined yield about 14km of…

6. Miniloc Island

26.1 MILES

Miniloc Island is perhaps the most interesting of the archipelago's islands. The main attractions are Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon and Secret Lagoon, three of…

7. Lio Beach

27.16 MILES

The wealthy Ayala conglomerate, in conjunction with Ten Knots Travel, are developing this wide white-sand beach 7km north of El Nido proper into a swanky…

8. Cadlao Island

28.05 MILES

Cadlao Island is like a mini–Tahiti miraculously relocated to the Bacuit Archipelago. In addition to being a wonderful piece of eye candy for those…