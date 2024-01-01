With thick walls and a strategic position on the waterfront overlooking Taytay Bay, Fort Santa Isabel guarded against attacks from Moro pirates during the Spanish era. Erected by the Augustinian Recollects (an order of Catholic priests) in 1667, the fort today is a pleasant retreat with a well-maintained garden, a small museum and sweeping views of the bay.
23.67 MILES
San Vicente's signature attraction is a real beauty. It actually consists of three beaches – Long Beach 1, 2 and 3 – which combined yield about 14km of…
9.13 MILES
This is a series of three falls cascading into fresh pools 27km north of Taytay. There's a fun little 4m cliff jump at the second falls, which are less…
26.1 MILES
Miniloc Island is perhaps the most interesting of the archipelago's islands. The main attractions are Big Lagoon, Small Lagoon and Secret Lagoon, three of…
28.05 MILES
Cadlao Island is like a mini–Tahiti miraculously relocated to the Bacuit Archipelago. In addition to being a wonderful piece of eye candy for those…
28.43 MILES
Like the back of a half-submerged stegosaurus, Matinloc Island snakes some 8km along the western edge of the Bacuit Archipelago. Along with neighbouring…
23.43 MILES
Often called Las Cabanas Beach after a local resort, this is the closest nice beach to El Nido and has a rockin' sunset bar scene centred around Beach…
27.16 MILES
The wealthy Ayala conglomerate, in conjunction with Ten Knots Travel, are developing this wide white-sand beach 7km north of El Nido proper into a swanky…
4.66 MILES
South of town lies Lake Danao (Manguao), the largest freshwater lake in Palawan. There are some trails for walking or mountain biking, and wildlife,…
Nearby Palawan attractions
