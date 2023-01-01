San Vicente's signature attraction is a real beauty. It actually consists of three beaches – Long Beach 1, 2 and 3 – which combined yield about 14km of almost empty golden-hued, sunset-facing beach. Long Beach 2 is the most glorious; it's 50m wide, faces the sunset and stretches uninterrupted for 7km, navigable by foot or motorbike.

Long Beach 1 is closer to town, while Long Beach 3 is well north of town in barangay Alimanguan. Speculators have driven up real-estate prices here, but for now the only serious resort on Long Beach 2 is Club Agutaya.