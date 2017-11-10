Welcome to Lima
But Lima is also sophisticated, with civilization that dates back millennia. Stately museums display sublime pottery; galleries debut edgy art; solemn religious processions recall the 18th century and crowded nightclubs dispense tropical beats. No visitor can miss the capital’s culinary genius, part of a gastronomic revolution more than 400 years in the making.
This is Lima. Shrouded in history, gloriously messy and full of aesthetic delights. Don’t even think of missing it.
A representative will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it as you clear customs at Jorge Chavez International Airport and take you straight to your hotel. When making a booking, you must provide your arrival flight information and the name of your accommodation. Please select the correct option depending on your flight's arrival time.
Departing from your hotel, you'll head to the Lima Historical Center, the old side of the city and the capital of the Peruvian viceroyalty. Stop at the “Love Park” (Parque del Amor) built in a peculiar Gaudi style and where you can enjoy a beautiful view of the Lima Bay. Next, you'll head over to the residential district of San Isidro where you'll be able to visit the “Huaca Pucllana,” a famous ceremonial center built before the Spaniards arrived. Visit the main square and enjoy a view of the Presidential and Municipal Palaces, two immense buildings whose grandeur is sure to capture your fascination.Then, it's on to the Lima Cathedral (in the Plaza de Armas) to visit the tomb of the Spanish Conqueror Francisco Pizarro. After, you'll visit the Santo Domingo Convent and it's expansive monastery. Other landmarks visited on this Lima sightseeing tour include the Museum of Religious Art and the Historical Center. You'll also have the opportunity to visit the Church of Santo Domingo, a place which holds the remains of two of the major saints of the colony: Santa Rosa de Lima and San Martin de Porres.
A representative will pick you up from your Lima hotel and take you to Jorge Chavez International Airport with enough time to make your departure flight back home.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Lima hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.
Leaving Lima behind, you'll enjoy a scenic coastal drive along the Pan-American highway. Only 19 miles (30km) south of Lima lies this impressive and well preserved religious compound. The massive Temples of the Sun and the Moon are known to be the compound's most striking features. Built entirely of clay, an estimated 50 million sun-dried bricks were used in the construction of the Temple of the Sun alone. Excavations in the area continue to reveal further insights into the Moche and Huari cultures that spanned the period from 200 to 800 AD.
Your night out in Lima starts as you are picked up at your hotel in an air-conditioned minivan and whisked off to the Larco Museum for your tour with your knowledgeable guide.Enter the museum, housed in an 18th-century mansion built on top of a 7th-century pyramid, and discover the treasures of ancient Peru as you walk through the museum’s galleries. The amazing array of pre-Columbian artifacts is sure to impress -- see the renowned collection of more than 50,000 pots, and admire the large displays of ceramics from the Cupisnique, Chimú, Chancay, Nazca and Inca cultures. Marvel at the intricate jewelry and masks, and see the Larco’s renowned Moche portrait vessels – ceramic vessels in the shape of human faces, which are unique to the Moche people who lived from 100 to 800 AD.After your tour, sit down to an exquisite dinner of Peruvian specialties, which you’ll enjoy in the museum’s restaurant. From this prime spot, enjoy the cozy atmosphere and enjoy views of the Larco’s beautiful gardens. Taste some of Peru's traditional dishes, including Lomo Saltado (tenderloin strips), Causa Limeña (mashed potoato dish) and more! When dinner is over, you’ll be driven back to your hotel.
Book a 7-day tour of both Lima and Cusco and don't worry about the daily schedule of a vacation in Peru. This extended tour, designed for both first-time visitors and savvy travelers alike, includes your hotel accommodation (with breakfast), transfers to and from the airports in Lima and Cusco, guided tours and much more! You'll spend the first two full days in Lima, the City of Kings, and capital of Peru. On the first day, you'll have a guided sightseeing tour of the city and explore the famous landmarks and areas of interest. On the second day, you'll enjoy a day of leisure. It is recommended that you visit the famous Temple of Pachacamac or spend the day at some of the renowned museums or simply go shopping. On the third day, you'll be taken to the airport to head to Cusco, the capital of the Incan empire. On your first day in Cusco, you'll visit the city, the famous San Blas neighborhood, the Palace of Inca Roca and Korikancha. On the fourth day, you'll have the opportunity to visit the archeological ruins which surround the city of Cusco. Head over to Sacsayhuaman to admire the large stone structures and enjoy panoramic views of Cusco and its rooftops. You'll also visit the archeological sites of Qenqo and Tambomachay before returning to Cusco for an afternoon of leisure. On day 5, you'll head to the train station and board the train to Aguas Calientes, the small village at the bottom of the mountain to Machu Picchu. Ascend to the citadel by bus and spend a few hours at the sacred site, both on a guided sightseeing tour and at your own pace. You'll stay the night in Aguas Calientes so that you can capture breathtaking views of Machu Picchu both at sunset and at sunrise. There will not be a better chance for postcard perfect pictures! Enjoy some free time at Machu Picchu or Aguas Calientes before returning to Cusco in the evening.Please see the itinerary field below for more detailed information.