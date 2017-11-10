7-Day Lima and Cusco Tour with Overnight at Machu Picchu

Book a 7-day tour of both Lima and Cusco and don't worry about the daily schedule of a vacation in Peru. This extended tour, designed for both first-time visitors and savvy travelers alike, includes your hotel accommodation (with breakfast), transfers to and from the airports in Lima and Cusco, guided tours and much more! You'll spend the first two full days in Lima, the City of Kings, and capital of Peru. On the first day, you'll have a guided sightseeing tour of the city and explore the famous landmarks and areas of interest. On the second day, you'll enjoy a day of leisure. It is recommended that you visit the famous Temple of Pachacamac or spend the day at some of the renowned museums or simply go shopping. On the third day, you'll be taken to the airport to head to Cusco, the capital of the Incan empire. On your first day in Cusco, you'll visit the city, the famous San Blas neighborhood, the Palace of Inca Roca and Korikancha. On the fourth day, you'll have the opportunity to visit the archeological ruins which surround the city of Cusco. Head over to Sacsayhuaman to admire the large stone structures and enjoy panoramic views of Cusco and its rooftops. You'll also visit the archeological sites of Qenqo and Tambomachay before returning to Cusco for an afternoon of leisure. On day 5, you'll head to the train station and board the train to Aguas Calientes, the small village at the bottom of the mountain to Machu Picchu. Ascend to the citadel by bus and spend a few hours at the sacred site, both on a guided sightseeing tour and at your own pace. You'll stay the night in Aguas Calientes so that you can capture breathtaking views of Machu Picchu both at sunset and at sunrise. There will not be a better chance for postcard perfect pictures! Enjoy some free time at Machu Picchu or Aguas Calientes before returning to Cusco in the evening.Please see the itinerary field below for more detailed information.