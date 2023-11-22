Lima is the third-largest city in South America and the second most populous, so discovering its safest and coolest neighborhoods on your own is no walk in the park.

Sure, a stroll along the Peruvian capital's breathtaking malecón – a 6-mile (10km) cliffside path with ocean views – provides a look at several standout districts, but this bustling seaside city has more to offer than that.

Each pocket of Lima carries a unique identity and vibe that goes deeper than surface level, so an insider’s perspective is crucial. Read on for our guide to the best neighborhoods in town, from hip and bohemian to cheap and family-friendly.

The city's main square, Plaza de Armas, is located in Cercado de Lima © DoraDalton / Getty Images

Cercado de Lima

Best for historical sightseeing

The oldest and most central neighborhood in Lima, Cercado de Lima is often referred to as the historical center or downtown Lima. Having been laid out in blocks, this may very well be the only district in Lima where traffic makes sense to international travelers.

The main square, Plaza de Armas, is surrounded by epic buildings, such as the Palacio de Gobierno, where a changing-of-the-guard ceremony takes place each day from 11:45am to 12:15pm. To the left of the palace is La Catedral de Lima, where a new bride and groom can often be seen descending the stairs.

The cathedral’s striking facade is just one detail of the beautiful construction that began in 1535 and finished in 1649.

For a change of scenery, explore the catacombs – and the incredible library – at the Unesco World Heritage–listed Monasterio de San Francisco. Afterward, delve into some 3000 years of Peruvian history at Museo de Arte de Lima, or MALI to the locals.

The brightly colored artistic district of Barranco, Lima © Guillermo Spelucin / Getty Images

Barranco

Best for nightlife and creatives

Full of trendy cafes, boutique shops, and provocative galleries, bohemian Barranco has become an iconic district and one that usually lands at the top of Lima's best-neighborhood lists. But it wasn’t always the creative hub it is today.

Originally a small port populated by local fishermen, upper-class Limeños began to build their weekend homes in Barranco shortly after the War of the Pacific in the late 19th century.

Today, visitors walking through the district will note the stately Republican-era casonas that pioneered Barranco’s reputation as a fashionable district, especially on the avenue Saenz Peña.

The legendary live music joint La Noche and the grand Ayahuasca pisco bar are both housed in centuries-old mansions, making the experience that much more memorable. From bars with dance floors to tucked-away restaurants with classy cocktails, the Barranco neighborhood has the best nightlife in Lima for those wanting to stay in one area.

The popular

San Isidro

Best for families and public parks

Known as a ritzier area, with international embassies, a swanky country club, respected schools and enough sidewalks and bike paths to (finally) relieve pedestrians and cyclists of fear, San Isidro is one of Lima's cleanest and safest neighborhoods, making it a great option for families.

It's also home to some utterly charming public spaces. At its heart is Bosque El Olivar, a historic park graced by more than a thousand olive trees, plus a coy pond, a library, and the often-overlooked Marina Núñez del Prado Museum. The famed restaurant Astrid y Gastón Casa Moreyra rests at one end of the park.

The popular malecón begins in San Isidro too, at the base of Parque de la Pera, an ideal stretch of green for picnics or stress-free cycling.

Sip on a pisco cocktail in Pueblo Libre, Lima © Shutterstock/studiolaska

Pueblo Libre

Best for that old-school vibe

Literally translated as "Free Town," Pueblo Libre was pivotal in the capital’s historical, cultural, and architectural evolution; today it's a sleepy nook, with traditional homes, restaurants, and standout museums.

Start your visit at the world-renowned Museo Larco, which houses some 30,000 cataloged ancient ceramic artifacts (plus an erotic pottery collection).

Stroll to the town’s main square, Plaza Bolivar, and grab a bite with the locals at El Bolivariano, then walk off your lunch with an amble, whether it's through the neighborhood of restored colonial and Republic-era homes or at the Museo Nacional de Antropología, Arqueología e Historía del Perú.

No visit to Pueblo Libre is complete without sipping on a pisco cocktail at Antigua Taberna Queirolo. Opened in 1880, this family-owned tavern is legendary, but also so charming that it feels like you’ve stumbled upon a secret only locals know about.

Miraflores has high-rise buildings and fine dining ©Milton Rodriguez/Shutterstock

Miraflores

Best for fine dining and beach access

All roads in Lima lead to Miraflores. Or so it seems – this bustling center attracts hoards of locals and tourists looking to do a little shopping, grab a bite to eat, or catch a wave.

Multiple pedestrian bridges and stairways in Miraflores lead to the strip of beach known as Costa Verde. Miles of paved pathways ebb and flow with the natural shape of the ocean, inviting bikers and runners to sweat it out alongside the surfers.

Head back up to city level and go window-shopping at LarcoMar, a cliffside mall that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Try not to blow your budget on retail therapy, though – some of the city's best restaurants are here and worth a splurge.

Be it the artfully plated Japanese-Peruvian fusion known as nikkei served at Maido or the international flavors at the ultra-hip Rafael (both located on the quiet street San Martin and friendly to all diets), the world-ranked restaurants in Miraflores will leave all your senses satisfied.

The markets of Surquillo offer fresh and exotic produce © Lonely Planet

Surquillo

Best for markets and street food

Surquillo is the grungy next-door neighbor of posh Miraflores, and its attitude and easy access make it a popular Lima neighborhood.

The Surquillo Market, where you can taste and purchase some of the freshest and most exotic produce, is a must-do activity – don’t be surprised if you rub elbows with top local chefs while browsing superfoods, medicinal herbs, or artisan goods.

If you caught the Netflix show Street Food: Latin America, chances are you're already familiar with the shoebox-sized cevicheria Al Toke Pez. Luckily, fame hasn’t changed the quality of the seafood served at this bang-for-your-buck joint, located on the main avenue Angamos.

If hunger still strikes, street carts selling anticuchos (skewered beef hearts) appear at sunset. You can also find the famed large-kernelled Andean corn, choclo, served with a thick slice of cheese. Just be sure to keep an eye on your goods, as Surquillo doesn't have the best reputation for safety at night.