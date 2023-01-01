To the northeast of Plaza de Armas is the block-long Palacio de Gobierno, a grandiose baroque-style building from 1937 that serves as the residence of Peru’s president. Out front stands a handsomely uniformed presidential guard (think French Foreign Legion, c 1900) that changes every day at noon – a ceremonious affair that involves slow-motion goose-stepping and the sublime sounds of a brass band playing ‘El Cóndor Pasa’ as a military march.

The palace is open on weekends for two morning tours that require advance reservation. Book by calling the Office of Tourism between Monday and Thursday. Visitors must bring a valid ID.