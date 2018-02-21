Kennedy Space Center Day Trip with Transport from Orlando

Your Kennedy Space Center tour begins after an approximate 45-minute drive from Orlando. From the Visitor Complex, view rockets from all eras of space exploration in the Rocket Garden, and see an actual Gemini program capsule on display in Early Space Exploration. Walk beneath a massive Saturn V rocket, one of the most powerful ever built, at the Apollo/Saturn V Center and relive Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon and experience the thunderous rumble of a rocket lift-off!Continue with two IMAX space movies viewed on five-story screens – IMAX® A Beautiful Planet and Journey To Space 3D, which takes you on a virtual trip to the International Space Station. Check out the Astronaut Encounter to hear actual astronauts discuss their experiences and get photos of these heroes. Finish your day by boarding a full-size Space Shuttle mock-up and strap in for a virtual launch into space on the Shuttle Launch Experience. Orbit the earth in this awesome simulation replicating the sights, sounds and feelings of an authentic shuttle launch. Tour Options: Ugrade your tour to have lunch with an actual astronaut! Sit down for a meal with a member of NASA's Astronaut Corps and ask everything you ever wanted to know about what it's like to be in space. Or choose Space Pass Plus, which combines all of the above with a guided tour of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), NASA Causeway and A/B Camera Stop and a look at the countdown clock at Press Site, a crawler transporter used to move Apollo moon rockets and the Operations and Checkout building.Finally, relax aboard the bus as you enjoy return transport to Orlando.Space Shuttle Atlantis ExhibitDon't miss the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, where more than 60 interactive experiences highlight the people, passion and patriotism behind NASA’s Space Shuttle program, which launched the Hubble Space Telescope and built the International Space Station. See what it's like to be a real astronaut! Take the helm at the shuttle cockpit; experience the sensation of floating in space; explore a replica of the ISS; and experience the sights, sounds and sensations of a shuttle launch! Travelers can take a private guided tour of the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit for no additional charge. (not available with the Space Pass Plus)