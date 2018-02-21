Welcome to Orlando
Kennedy Space Center Day Trip with Transport from Orlando
Your Kennedy Space Center tour begins after an approximate 45-minute drive from Orlando. From the Visitor Complex, view rockets from all eras of space exploration in the Rocket Garden, and see an actual Gemini program capsule on display in Early Space Exploration. Walk beneath a massive Saturn V rocket, one of the most powerful ever built, at the Apollo/Saturn V Center and relive Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon and experience the thunderous rumble of a rocket lift-off!Continue with two IMAX space movies viewed on five-story screens – IMAX® A Beautiful Planet and Journey To Space 3D, which takes you on a virtual trip to the International Space Station. Check out the Astronaut Encounter to hear actual astronauts discuss their experiences and get photos of these heroes. Finish your day by boarding a full-size Space Shuttle mock-up and strap in for a virtual launch into space on the Shuttle Launch Experience. Orbit the earth in this awesome simulation replicating the sights, sounds and feelings of an authentic shuttle launch. Tour Options: Ugrade your tour to have lunch with an actual astronaut! Sit down for a meal with a member of NASA's Astronaut Corps and ask everything you ever wanted to know about what it's like to be in space. Or choose Space Pass Plus, which combines all of the above with a guided tour of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), NASA Causeway and A/B Camera Stop and a look at the countdown clock at Press Site, a crawler transporter used to move Apollo moon rockets and the Operations and Checkout building.Finally, relax aboard the bus as you enjoy return transport to Orlando.Space Shuttle Atlantis ExhibitDon't miss the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, where more than 60 interactive experiences highlight the people, passion and patriotism behind NASA’s Space Shuttle program, which launched the Hubble Space Telescope and built the International Space Station. See what it's like to be a real astronaut! Take the helm at the shuttle cockpit; experience the sensation of floating in space; explore a replica of the ISS; and experience the sights, sounds and sensations of a shuttle launch! Travelers can take a private guided tour of the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit for no additional charge. (not available with the Space Pass Plus)
Universal Orlando Admission Ticket for USA, Canada Residents
With two amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ – the unique dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk®, and four spectacular resort hotels, Universal Orlando Resort is an entire universe of action, thrills and excitement for every member of the family. Universal Orlando Resort is where vacation becomes adventure.Universal’s Islands of AdventureTake an unforgettable journey through remarkable islands where all your favorite myths, legends, comic books, cartoons and children’s stories come to life. At Universal’s Islands of Adventure you’ll experience innovative rides and attractions that challenge all your senses, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man®, now in high-def 3-D, the Jurassic Park River Adventure® and The Cat in the Hat™.Universal Studios FloridaGo beyond the screen and jump into the action of your favorite films at Universal Studios Florida®. At the world’s premier movie and TV based theme park, you’ll find an amazing array of rides, shows, movie sets and attractions including the 3-D ride Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit® multi-sensory coaster, Shrek 4-D, Revenge of the Mummy®, The Simpsons Ride™, MEN IN BLACK™ Alien Attack™, Universal’s Superstar Parade, Universal’s Cinematic Spectacular–100 Years of Movie Memories nighttime show and more.The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Two Unique Theme Park Experiences. One Unforgettable Magical Journey.Experience the magic and excitement of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade™ in Universal Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley™ in Universal Studios Florida. New adventures include dining at the Leaky Cauldron™, shopping at Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes and the multi-dimensional thrill ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts™. With a Park-to-Park admission ticket, you can board the Hogwarts™ Express* at King’s Cross Station and travel to or from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade*. Universal CityWalkDance, drink, shop and see it all in one place-Universal CityWalk. Only here can you walk from some of Orlando's most popular restaurants into some of its hottest clubs, trendiest shops and state-of-the-art theatres. It's anything and everything you want to make your night come alive-Universal CityWalk, the Entertainment Capital of Orlando℠.Universal’s Volcano Bay™Live the carefree island life at Universal’s Volcano Bay™. It’s an all-new water theme park like no other filled with thrills, indulgence and rejuvenation. No standing in long lines, wrestling with tubes, or waiting for the fun to begin. It’s a tropical paradise just steps away from everything Universal Orlando Resort™ has to offer.
Orlando Airport Roundtrip Shared Transfer
Upon arrival at Orlando International Airport, simply proceed to the Ground Transportation Desk in your arriving terminal and present your voucher. No prior reconfirmation is required and you will be directed to your departing shuttle promptly. On your way home, simply call the operator who will arrange pickup from your Orlando hotel. Offering door-to-door service, this Orlando roundtrip shuttle transfer is an easy start to your Florida vacation! Hotel Zones:Zone 1 - Hotels in the Orlando Airport areaZone 3 - Hotels on International DriveZone 4 - Hotels in Lake Buena Vista, Walt Disney World and Highway 192WPlease Note: Trabsfers are not available to / from the following areas: Downtown / South Orlando area, Kissimmee, US27 and I4, Highway 192 East of SR535, Maitland, Winter Park or Port Canavaral. Please Note: Disney hotels provide complimentary round-trip shuttle transportation to their registered guests on the Disney Magical Express shuttle. Guests may choose to use the shuttle from the Orlando International Airport to go to one of these hotels, but must use the Disney Magical Express shuttle for the return. Disney hotels are as follows: All Star; Coronado Springs; Animal Kingdom Lodge; Pop Century; Saratoga Springs; Old Key West; Port Orleans; French Quarter - Riverside; Fort Wilderness; Contemporary; Grand Floridian; Polynesian; Wilderness Lodge; Beach Club; Yacht Club; BoardWalk; and the Caribbean Beach. For a full list of hotel pick up location click View Additional Info.
Kennedy Space Center, Everglades Airboat Safari from Orlando
Head to the Everglades, about 45 minutes outside of Orlando, and discover the diversity of flora and fauna in Florida’s amazing wetlands. When you arrive at the park, board your airboat for a thrilling 30-minute ride!As you soar into the miles of protected swamps, marshes and rivers that make up the Central Florida Everglades, your guide will point out native plants, flowers, birds and other wildlife such as the Florida alligators – the Everglades’ most formidable inhabitants.Then, take a 20-minute drive by bus to Kennedy Space Center, where you’ll have approximately 6- hours to explore the Visitor Complex. Your visit includes a tour of NASA's launch headquarters, the Shuttle Launch Experience, two IMAX films (IMAX® A Beautiful Planet and Journey To Space 3D), plus a variety of shows and exhibits – including a chance to meet an astronaut at the Astronaut Encounter Show. See the massive Space Shuttle launch pads at the LC-39 Observation Gantry and walk underneath an impressive Saturn V rocket at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. Here, listen to the deafening thunder of a Saturn V moon rocket lift-off and watch Neil Armstrong's first steps on the moon as if you were there.When you’re all spaced out from the Kennedy Space Center, relax with return transport back to Orlando.Space Shuttle Atlantis ExhibitDon’t miss the brand-new Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, showcasing the legendary spacecraft, Atlantis. More than 60 interactive experiences highlight the people, passion and patriotism behind NASA’s program that launched the Hubble Space Telescope and built the International Space Station, plus you can see what it’s like to be a real astronaut! Take the helm at the shuttle cockpit; experience the sensation of floating in space; explore a replica of the ISS; and strap in to the sights, sounds and sensations of a shuttle launch! As a new addition, travelers can experience a private guided tour of the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit, for no additional charge.
I-RIDE Trolley Unlimited Ride Pass
Book a 7-day or 14-day Unlimited Ride Pass, and enjoy convenient transport to top attractions in Orlando. Travel along two I-RIDE Trolley routes: the Main Line and the Green Line. (Please click on the 'View Additional Info' tab below to see the two different trolley routes.)The Main Line travels the majority of International Drive, with 85 convenient stops, arriving approximately every 20 minutes. The Green Line begins and ends on International Drive, but primarily travels along Universal Boulevard with 22 convenient stops, arriving approximately every 30 minutes.Perhaps plan a visit to SeaWorld® Orlando, at the end of the Green Line, boasts more than 30 family-friendly attractions, shows and rides. At Orlando Premium Outlets you’ll find designer fashions at name-brand stores.You can board the I-RIDE Trolley at any of the stops for the duration of your pass, which includes trolley transfers between the Main Line and Green Line; a transfer coupon is not required with your Unlimited Ride Pass.
