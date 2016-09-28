Welcome to Bermuda
Top experiences in Bermuda
Recent articles
Bermuda activities
Bermuda Catamaran Sail and Snorkel Tour
Meet your guide at the center of Heritage Wharf and hop on the huge catamaran. Spend about an hour sailing around the island, as your guide points out places of interest and shares historical anecdotes about Bermuda. Drop anchor in a secluded cove near a beach for some fun on the sea. Use a stand-up paddleboard or kayak to explore the waters around the boat. You'll be dropped off in shallow water, so you can wade in the water if you prefer. Strap on one of the boat’s snorkel and mask sets and discover the amazing sea life below the surface of the water. Expect to see reefs teeming with snappers, parrot fish and butterfly fish, and if you're lucky, spot a turtle from the boat. Or just relax on the boat, enjoying gooey chocolate chip cookies baked on board and complimentary rum swizzles, the national drink of Bermuda, filled with rum, juice, bitters, and ice. There’s also a cash bar for those hankering to indulge in other libations, as well as a gift shop. Nearly everything you need for this fun 3.5-hour sailing excursion is provided. You only need to bring a towel. And a bonus: a portion of the fee for this trip goes to Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre.
Island Wrap Around Tour of Bermuda
Your 5-hour Bermuda tour begins by meeting your friendly, professional guide at the King’s Wharf Cruise Port, Dockyard or Penno’s Wharf, St. George and take off by coach around the island. Visit the Royal Naval Dockyard and numerous old stone buildings, wharves and fortifications, make stops at pink sand beaches.Known for its British influences, including afternoon tea and cricket matches, the island of Bermuda offers visitors the chance to step back in time to a more genteel era. See it all during this 5-hour tour around the island, stopping to admire the pink sand beaches, pastel-colored buildings and manicured golf courses at your leisure. After spending the day sightseeing, your guide will drop you back off at the cruise port. This tour does not include applicable entrance fees.
Catamaran Cruise with Snorkeling, Paddleboarding and Kayaking
Your Bermuda sailing adventure leaves from King’s Wharf in the parish of Sandys, on Bermuda’s northwest tip. After boarding your catamaran — the Rising Son II — set sail into the Great Sound. Sail for about an hour as you head toward a secluded swimming spot; during your time on the boat, just relax and enjoy the views. Lounge on one of the trampolines, soak up the sun on the upper deck or enjoy the shade in the cockpit. When you reach the swimming site, the crew will throw the anchor overboard and give you a quick safety briefing and snorkeling instructions. Then put on your provided mask, fins and snorkel and jump into the water!Snorkel above the nearby reef, checking out the local marine life, or if you prefer not to snorkel, you can use the boat’s kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to explore the bay, nearby beach and sandbar. You have 1.5 hours of playtime here, after which you’ll climb back on the catamaran for a refreshing ‘rum swizzle’ cocktail. During the cruise back to the wharf, get ready for another evening in paradise with additional drinks from the onboard bar (own expense). Tropical music on board will put you in the island spirit!
Bermuda Sunset Cocktail Cruise
Your sunset experience starts at Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard, where you’ll hop aboard the 50-foot (15-meter) catamaran Restless Native and set off from the marina. Take a seat on the deck, or get comfy in the interior cabin. As the sun begins its descent below the horizon, munch on freshly baked cookies and sip a refreshing Rum Swizzle. Often considered Bermuda’s national drink, a Rum Swizzle is typically made with rum, fruit juices such as lime, orange and pineapple, and a dash of grenadine or other sweet syrup. Other provided beverages include water, orange & pineapple juice; a full cash bar is also available at your own expense. Take in the island scenery and relish the sea breeze on your face while you watch the sun cast a warm glow across the sky and water. An onboard guide regales you with conversational commentary about Bermuda, and tropical music provides a perfect soundtrack. Your 90-minute cruise ends back at the marina with plenty of time for you to continue your night on your own.
Bermuda Rum Cruise
Spend time out on the water on a rum cruise from Bermuda! As you cruise along the deep blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean from Hamilton, learn about the unique history and rum culture of Bermuda from your guide. Taste three different types of Gosling’s Rum. One of Bermuda’s largest exports, Gosling’s has been family-owned for over 100 years and is one of Bermuda’s oldest businesses. You’ll also have the chance to taste an authentic Dark 'n’ Stormy – Bermuda’s national drink made of dark rum and ginger beer! Then, sit back, relax and enjoy a smooth boat ride back to the Royal Naval Dockyard.
Bermuda Kayak Eco-Tour
After meeting your tour guide at the dockyard, set off on a scenic sightseeing cruise that will take you to the kayaking site. After disembarking, receive a brief overview and safety instruction from your guide, and then hop in your ocean kayak and begin your eco-tour!Start with an easy introduction with a short practice session. Then, follow your expert guide out into the open water. Pass through Paradise Lakes, a breathtaking sheltered waterway surrounded by small coves and many islands. Learn about the eco-reserve area, Daniel Head, as you kayak close to shoreline. Keep an eye out for native plants and marine life as you admire Bermuda's rocky coastline. Then enjoy a refreshing swim and relax on the beach with complimentary beverages before making your way back to your starting point.