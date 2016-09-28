Bermuda Catamaran Sail and Snorkel Tour

Meet your guide at the center of Heritage Wharf and hop on the huge catamaran. Spend about an hour sailing around the island, as your guide points out places of interest and shares historical anecdotes about Bermuda. Drop anchor in a secluded cove near a beach for some fun on the sea. Use a stand-up paddleboard or kayak to explore the waters around the boat. You'll be dropped off in shallow water, so you can wade in the water if you prefer. Strap on one of the boat’s snorkel and mask sets and discover the amazing sea life below the surface of the water. Expect to see reefs teeming with snappers, parrot fish and butterfly fish, and if you're lucky, spot a turtle from the boat. Or just relax on the boat, enjoying gooey chocolate chip cookies baked on board and complimentary rum swizzles, the national drink of Bermuda, filled with rum, juice, bitters, and ice. There’s also a cash bar for those hankering to indulge in other libations, as well as a gift shop. Nearly everything you need for this fun 3.5-hour sailing excursion is provided. You only need to bring a towel. And a bonus: a portion of the fee for this trip goes to Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre.