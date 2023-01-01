Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo

As well as being a top attraction for children, this great little zoo is also a center for research and conservation programs that aim to raise awareness of threatened island ecosystems. The aquarium is a window into Bermuda's rich marine life, with colorful reef fish, spiny lobsters, moray eels and sharks swimming around a living coral reef. There are also seals and rescued sea turtles, while the zoo walks you through the fauna of Australasia, Madagascar and the Caribbean.