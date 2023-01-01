Fort St Catherine

The most impressive of Bermuda's 91 forts was originally built on this rocky promontory in 1614 and expanded five times since. A drawbridge leads inside into an air-conditioned museum, featuring dioramas of the fort through the centuries and replica Crown Jewels. Head down into the subterranean tunnels to see the gunpowder storage room, shell lift, and armaments room. Costumed mannequins illustrate living conditions inside the fort. From the ramparts you can see the reefs that shipwrecked the Sea Venture.