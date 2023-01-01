Bermuda played a pivotal role in the US Civil War by running war supplies through Union blockades, partly due to Confederate sympathies, but mostly due to the lucrative nature of this dangerous venture, which turned St George's into a boomtown. The former Globe Hotel was the headquarters of Confederate agent Major Norman Walker, who coordinated the blockade running and the thorough Rogues & Runners exhibition tells the story of wartime intrigues using entertaining displays.
Bermuda National Trust Museum
