Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute (BUEI)

The hands-on exhibits at this educational and entertaining place initiate visitors into the mysteries of the deep. The tacky-but-fun diving capsule simulator takes you down to 12,000ft depths and there's a fascinating display of diving apparatus through the ages (including a 17th-century diving bell), not to mention treasure from Bermuda's many shipwrecks in the Tucker gallery, dedicated to Bermuda's most prolific diver. You can also run a virtual yacht race, learn about Bermuda's shark-protection program. There's an excellent restaurant next door.