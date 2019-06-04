Fort Hamilton

On a hilltop just next to the City of Hamilton, this fort is Bermuda's most central and is very well-preserved. It was intended to protect the Dockyard from enemy ships rounding Spanish Point, and the views over Hamilton, Pembroke and Paget are fantastic. You can wander the battlements and descend into the wonderful moat garden. The giant thicket of ferns, giant elephant ears and creeping vines places you in a jungle that seems utterly removed from the city next door.