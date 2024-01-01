Queen Elizabeth Park

Bermuda

Hamilton's most popular and beautiful public park was once the private garden of William Perot, a wealthy merchant. Today its tree-shaded benches, rock gardens, creeper-covered trellises and mosaic pathways are the favorite refuge of office workers at lunchtime. Enter through the moon gate on Queen St.

