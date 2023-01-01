World Heritage Centre

This cannon-flanked museum walks you through through the history of St George's, with dioramas and displays on Bermuda's role in the Revolutionary Wars and the US Civil War, the island's whaling history and a Who's Who gallery of notable Bermudians. Look out for the models of the Sea Venture, Patience and Deliverance. Kids can dress up and learn about life in early Bermuda through hands-on exhibits and interactive displays let you delve deeper into the history of St George's and St David's.