Built in 1622, the State House is Bermuda's first ever stone building, and in its various incarnations it has been the home of the world's second-oldest parliament (the oldest being in Britain), a courthouse, a munitions storage warehouse and a notorious venue for witch trials between 1651 and1655, resulting in the torture and hanging of a couple dozen women. Today the State House is rented out to Bermuda's oldest Masonic lodge for an annual sum of one peppercorn.